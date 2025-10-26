CloudNuro Recognized the Second Consecutive Year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

CloudNuro is thrilled to announce its second consecutive recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs).

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudNuro is thrilled to announce its second, consecutive recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs). This repeated honor validates our mission to transform how enterprises manage and govern SaaS, public cloud and AI ecosystems.

Gartner defines SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs) as software tools that help organizations discover, manage, optimize and automate the SaaS application life cycle from one centralized console. Core SMP capabilities include discovery, cost optimization, employee self-service via an application store, insights to increase adoption and automation of onboarding/offboarding activities.

Gartner emphasizes that “through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and co-ordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25% due to unused entitlements and unnecessary overlapping tools” This recognition underscores the importance of our mission to help organizations manage their SaaS investments effectively.

*A Unified FinOps Strategy for SaaS Applications, Public Cloud and AI*

CloudNuro’s distinctive FinOps-first approach delivers financial discipline, operational efficiency, and robust governance to address the challenges of SaaS sprawl, shelfware, and fragmented accountability.

*As noted in the 2025 Gartner® report:*

CloudNuro tackles this risk head-on with powerful capabilities that extend beyond basic discovery and optimization:

• Auto Discovery: A continuous discovery of applications used in the organization and eliminating Shadow IT

• Unified SaaS, Cloud and AI Visibility: A single, intuitive console for real-time oversight.

• User Access Reviews: Reviewing the Users, Access and Entitlements across the Cloud and SaaS applications to eliminate the risks of SOD compliance

• AI-Driven Optimization: Rightsizing for SaaS apps (such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow and many more) and cloud (AWS, Azure, OCI, and GCP) to maximize value, eliminating the rogue users and Non-Human Identity (NHI or admin accounts) for the subscriptions.

• Automated Chargeback & Cost Allocation: Precision tracking and allocation by business unit for enhanced accountability.

• Proactive Governance Controls: Policies to eliminated rouge users, shadow IT and ensure compliance with regulatory and security standards.

*Why CloudNuro Stands Out – Holistic Approach for Customers*

CloudNuro is a SaaS Management platform built for SaaS, cloud infrastructure and AI, delivering visibility, cost optimization, and accountability. With policy-driven governance, deep SaaS integrations and unique capability of SaaS cost allocation and chargeback/showback for organizations to align IT investments to business goals.

This holistic approach empowers organizations to:

• Bring transparency and accountability, to build a cost-conscious culture in IT.

• Cut SaaS, Cloud and AI runaway cost by up to 30%: Drive significant cost savings without compromising performance.

• Replace Manual Processes: Eliminate ad hoc spreadsheets and renewals with automated, data-driven intelligence.

• Enable Strategic Decision-Making: Equip Finance, IT, and business leaders with actionable insights to optimize investments.

"Being recognized again by Gartner highlights the shift we’re driving - applying FinOps principles to SaaS, cloud and AI. CloudNuro empowers teams to not only track spend, but to truly govern it with accountability, automation, and real-time insight." said Pratul Patel, co-founder and CPO, CloudNuro.

Disclaimer by Gartner:

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used here with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service featured in its research publications and does not recommend that technology users select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications reflect the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, related to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudNuro Corp: CloudNuro is a leader in Enterprise SaaS Management Platforms, giving enterprises unmatched visibility, governance and cost optimization. Recognized twice in a row by Gartner in the SaaS Management Platforms Magic Quadrant, and named a Leader in the Info-Tech SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, CloudNuro is trusted by global enterprises to bring financial discipline to SaaS, Public Cloud and AI.

CloudNuro trusted by enterprises such as Konica Minolta and Federal Signal provides centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, and renewal management along with advanced cost allocation and chargeback with, giving IT and Finance leaders the visibility, control, and cost-conscious culture needed to drive financial discipline.

As the only Enterprise SaaS Management Platform built on FinOps framework, CloudNuro brings SaaS, Public Cloud and AI management together in one unified view. With a 15-minute setup and measurable results in under 24 hours, CloudNuro gives IT teams a fast path to value.



