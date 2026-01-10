Delaware Department of Technology & Information implements CloudNuro SaaS Management Platform

CloudNuruo for Public Sector and Government CloudNuro SaaS Management Award

Delaware Department of Technology & Information implements CloudNuro to improve its SaaS (Salesforce) governance, cost allocation, and chargeback automation.

State and government organizations face growing pressure to improve transparency and maximize budgets. Delaware is taking a forward-looking, data-driven approach to drive long-term efficiency.” — Pratul Patel, Chief Product Officer, CloudNuro

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudNuro, the leader in the Public Sector, State and Local Government for the enterprise SaaS, Cloud, and AI governance, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the State of Delaware Department of Technology & Information (DTI) to modernize and unify Salesforce management across the state agencies.

Under this initiative, CloudNuro will deliver a comprehensive SaaS governance using the FinOps Foundation framework - FinOps-for-SaaS for Salesforce license visibility, cost allocation, and chargeback management. The platform will streamline contract ingestion, automate license-to-usage mapping, and support configurable cost models, including markup, license-based allocation, usage-based chargeback, and hybrid structures. The result is a clear, defensible, and auditable view of technology spending across the state environment.

By adopting CloudNuro's automated workflows and intelligence-driven governance, the State of Delaware is expected to reduce manual administrative effort. The initiative also creates a single source of truth for Salesforce utilization across agencies and departments, strengthening financial oversight and enabling data-driven budgeting.

Key capabilities Delaware will gain include:

• Single-pane-of-glass view of Salesforce subscriptions, usage, users, and costs across the state

• Centralized ingestion of Salesforce contracts, entitlements, and renewals

• Automated mapping of licenses to actual usage patterns

• Configurable chargeback models (license-based, consumption-based, or hybrid)

• Agency-level dashboards for cost transparency and optimization

• Cross-agency visibility into unused, underutilized, or misaligned licenses

• Standardized governance to support audits, procurement workflows and renewal planning

“We’re proud to support the State of Delaware in bringing financial discipline and transparency to Salesforce governance across agencies,” said Shyam Kumar, CEO of CloudNuro. “This engagement reflects the growing need for accountable, data-driven technology management in the public sector.”

This engagement reflects CloudNuro’s expanding role in supporting public sector digital modernization. By providing automated governance, FinOps-ready cost insights, and seamless alignment with procurement, IT, and finance operations, CloudNuro helps government organizations strengthen accountability, reduce waste, and streamline complex technology environments. The CloudNuro FinOps platform is used by several large public-sector agencies, including Los Angeles Metro, Cook County, DuPage County, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, and the City of Aurora.

For public-sector IT leaders, CloudNuro delivers a modernized approach to SaaS and cloud governance - purpose-built for the scale, rigor, and compliance needs of state operations.

About CloudNuro Corp:

CloudNuro is a leader in Enterprise SaaS Management Platforms, giving enterprises and government unmatched visibility, governance, and cost optimization. Recognized twice in a row by Gartner in the SaaS Management Platforms Magic Quadrant and named a Leader in the Info-Tech SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant, CloudNuro is trusted by several public sector and government agencies, including Cook County, DuPage County, City of Aurora, Los Angeles Metro, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, State of Delaware, and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

As the only Unified FinOps Platform for the Enterprise, CloudNuro brings AI, SaaS and IaaS management together in a unified view. With a 15-minute setup and measurable results in under 24 hours, CloudNuro gives IT teams a fast path to value.

For more information, visit www.cloudnuro.ai.

Media Contact

Shyam Kumar

CEO, CloudNuro

📞 +1 630-347-0833

✉️ shyam.kumar@cloudnuro.com

🌐 www.cloudnuro.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.