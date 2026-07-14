TheoryNXT Launches KASPER, the First Agentic Commerce Graph Built by Retail Experts, for CPG Brands

New platform shows brands how they are surfaced, described and recommended when shoppers ask AI what to buy - and delivers expert guidance to win the AI shelf

Most AI-visibility tool on the market were built by search marketers. KASPER was built by people who’ve spent years helping brands win at shelf. ” — Blake Pointer, President, TheoryNXT

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheoryNXT, the tech incubator from retail branding agency Theory House , today launched KASPER , an agentic commerce graph that shows CPG brands exactly how they appear - or don’t - when shoppers ask AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity what to buy, and provides expert retail guidance to improve it.CPG brands have spent decades mastering the physical shelf: fighting for position, facings and displays because visibility drives the sale. A second shelf now exists - the AI shelf - where assistants and shopping agents decide which brands get named, how they’re described and what gets recommended. It’s being set right now, without a planogram, without a category captain and, for most brands, without them.“You won the planogram. Now you have to win the prompt,” said Blake Pointer, President of TheoryNXT. “Most AI-visibility tool on the market were built by search marketers. KASPER was built by people who’ve spent years helping brands win at shelf. We don’t hand brand teams another dashboard of SEO metrics - we audit the AI shelf the way a merchandiser audits a shelf set, and we tell brands exactly what to fix, in the language they already use.”Retail discipline, applied to the AI shelfKASPER audits a brand’s agentic commerce presence across two retail-native dimensions:- Brand Inclusion Rate - how often the brand appears when shoppers ask AI for recommendations in its category, versus competitors.- Share of Invisible Shelf - where the brand ranks within AI answers and how much of the response it commands.Every diagnostic delivers a category-level scorecard, competitive benchmarking against the brands sharing the aisle, and a prioritized set of fixes called Action Cards built for brand, category and shopper marketing teams - not SEO specialists.AvailabilityKASPER is now live. CPG brands can request an demo and view real data for their category at getkasper.aiAbout TheoryNXTTheoryNXT is a tech incubator. Its flagship product, KASPER, measures how brands are surfaced, described and recommended when shoppers - and shopping agents - ask AI what to buy, and delivers expert retail guidance to improve it. TheoryNXT is a venture of Theory House. Learn more at theorynxt.com.About Theory HouseTheory House is an award-winning retail branding agency that has spent more than a decade helping brands win at retail through brand strategy, packaging and shopper marketing. Clients include 1800 Tequila, Steakhouse Elite and Starbucks. Learn more at theoryhouse.com.

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