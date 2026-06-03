The Invisible Shelf Launches as the Intelligence Hub for the Age of Agentic Commerce
Intelligence for the Age of Agentic Commerce - available now at theinvisibleshelf.ai
The site's name reflects a growing commercial reality: as AI-powered agents increasingly mediate purchase decisions, brands risk disappearing from a shelf that shoppers never see. The Invisible Shelf exists to ensure that brand and retail leaders see it clearly - and stay ahead of it.
"Every week, something significant happens at the intersection of AI, search, and retail commerce - and most brand leaders are too close to the day-to-day to catch it," said Jim Cusson, President of Theory House. "We built The Invisible Shelf as the briefing we wished existed. If you're responsible for growing a brand at retail, this is the intelligence you can't afford to miss."
The Invisible Shelf covers:
- Agentic search and AI discovery - how large language models and AI agents are changing the way shoppers find and choose brands
- Retail media and digital shelf evolution - the platforms, tools, and strategies reshaping brand visibility
- Brand and retailer case studies - real-world examples of companies winning and losing in the new commerce landscape
- Emerging technology and platform shifts - the signals that will define retail's next chapter
To subscribe or learn more, visit theinvisibleshelf.ai.
About Theory House
Theory House is an expert retail marketing agency specializing in the CPG and Bev/Alc space. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Theory House has spent more than a decade helping brands win on the physical shelf, the digital shelf, and now the invisible shelf - where AI agents are quietly reshaping how shoppers discover and choose brands. We Ignite Retail Brand Fuel.
Jim Cusson
Theory House
+1 704-665-0714
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