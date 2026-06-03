The Invisible Shelf Launches as the Intelligence Hub for the Age of Agentic Commerce

Intelligence for the Age of Agentic Commerce - available now at theinvisibleshelf.ai

We built The Invisible Shelf as the briefing we wished existed. If you're responsible for growing a brand at retail, this is the intelligence you can't afford to miss.” — Jim Cusson, President of Theory House.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theory House , a leading retail marketing agency, today announced the launch of The Invisible Shelf (theinvisibleshelf.ai), a curated editorial destination for brand and retail leaders navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of agentic search and AI-driven commerce. Published daily and delivered to subscribers as a weekly Thursday briefing, The Invisible Shelf curates the most important original reporting and third-party coverage of a fundamental shift in how consumers discover and purchase brands - one that is rewriting the rules of retail visibility in real time.The site's name reflects a growing commercial reality: as AI-powered agents increasingly mediate purchase decisions, brands risk disappearing from a shelf that shoppers never see. The Invisible Shelf exists to ensure that brand and retail leaders see it clearly - and stay ahead of it."Every week, something significant happens at the intersection of AI, search, and retail commerce - and most brand leaders are too close to the day-to-day to catch it," said Jim Cusson, President of Theory House. "We built The Invisible Shelf as the briefing we wished existed. If you're responsible for growing a brand at retail, this is the intelligence you can't afford to miss."The Invisible Shelf covers:- Agentic search and AI discovery - how large language models and AI agents are changing the way shoppers find and choose brands- Retail media and digital shelf evolution - the platforms, tools, and strategies reshaping brand visibility- Brand and retailer case studies - real-world examples of companies winning and losing in the new commerce landscape- Emerging technology and platform shifts - the signals that will define retail's next chapterTo subscribe or learn more, visit theinvisibleshelf.ai.About Theory HouseTheory House is an expert retail marketing agency specializing in the CPG and Bev/Alc space. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Theory House has spent more than a decade helping brands win on the physical shelf, the digital shelf, and now the invisible shelf - where AI agents are quietly reshaping how shoppers discover and choose brands. We Ignite Retail Brand Fuel.

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