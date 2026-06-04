STEAKHOUSE ELITE RAISES THE BAR ON THE BURGER AISLE WITH THREE PREMIUM KOBE-CRAFTED® BLENDS AND BOLD NEW PACKAGING

Steakhouse Elite Reserve Blend

Brand introduces tiered Signature, Rancher's, and Reserve Blends - each built around Kobe-Crafted beef - now rolling out at major grocery retailers nationwide

Steakhouse Elite is the best burger you've ever that doesn't require a reservation.” — Ty Freeborn, President and Founder of Steakhouse Elite

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steakhouse Elite , the premium burger brand redefining what shoppers expect from the meat case, today announced the national retail launch of its updated Kobe-Crafted burger and ground beef line - a three-tier system of proprietary beef blends designed to deliver steakhouse-quality flavor at home. The line arrives in elevated new packaging that makes the premium difference unmistakable on shelf.At the center of each blend is Kobe-Crafted beef, prized for its exceptional marbling, richness, and depth of flavor. From there, Steakhouse Elite has crafted three distinct profiles built for different taste occasions:- Signature Blend - A refined combination of beef and Wagyu, delivering consistent richness and superior juiciness in every bite.- Rancher's Blend - Beef, Wagyu, and Beef Brisket come together for a bold, deeply savory burger with old-school smokehouse character.- Reserve Blend - The pinnacle of the line. Beef, Wagyu, and Prime Rib create an unmatched eating experience reserved for those who refuse to settle.The three-blend architecture gives shoppers a clear and compelling upgrade path - from everyday premium to special occasion indulgence - all within a single brand."We built Steakhouse Elite around one conviction: the best burger you've ever had shouldn't require a reservation," said Ty Freeborn, President and Founder of Steakhouse Elite. "These blends aren't just ground beef - they're crafted combinations of the finest cuts, designed to deliver a steakhouse experience every time you fire up the grill. The new packaging finally gives the product the stage it deserves."The redesigned packaging reinforces the brand's premium positioning at every touchpoint. A bold, dark-background aesthetic signals quality instantly on shelf, while clear shopper-friendly callouts - including burger count, protein per serving, Gluten Free, and All Natural* status - make the purchase decision effortless. Each SKU is U.S. inspected and passed by the Department of Agriculture, and minimally processed with no artificial ingredients.The Kobe-Craftedline is available now at major grocery stores nationwide. For store locations, product information, and recipe inspiration, visit www.steakhouseelite.com About Steakhouse EliteSteakhouse Elite is a premium beef brand on a mission to bring steakhouse-quality flavor to the everyday home cook. Built on a foundation of superior ingredient sourcing and proprietary blend craftsmanship, Steakhouse Elite products are available at major grocery retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.steakhouseelite.com

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