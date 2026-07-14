NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

DATE: July 27, 2026

TIME: 1:00 P.M.

PLACE: Commission Chambers

James S. Page Governmental Complex

96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097

PURPOSE: Workshop of the Board of County Commissioners to review the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2026/2027; set the tentative millage rate; and authorize the electronic submission of the Truth in Millage (TRIM) forms to the State.

The public is invited to be present. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he/she will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purpose may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the evidence and testimony upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this activity/event should contact the County Manager’s Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. 904-530-6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST: NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA

MITCH L. KEITER, ALYSON R. MCCULLOUGH

EX-OFFICIO CLERK CHAIR