Notice of Gathering
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
Please be advised that the scheduled hearing for
Code Enforcement Case:
CE 26-9057
Property Address: 766 McSwain Rd. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Property Owner: Holmes Fredna Doris EST
previously set to be heard before Special Magistrate Harrison Poole, Esq., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.,
has been CANCELLED.
All other hearings previously scheduled for that date and time will proceed as posted.
CODE ENFORCEMENT
SPECIAL MAGISTRATE
HARRISON POOLE, ESQ.
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