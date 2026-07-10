Notice of Gathering

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION Please be advised that the scheduled hearing for Code Enforcement Case: CE 26-9057 Property Address: 766 McSwain Rd. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Property Owner: Holmes Fredna Doris EST previously set to be heard before Special Magistrate Harrison Poole, Esq., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., has been CANCELLED. All other hearings previously scheduled for that date and time will proceed as posted. CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE HARRISON POOLE, ESQ.

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