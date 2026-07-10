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Notice of Gathering

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

 

 

Please be advised that the scheduled hearing for 

Code Enforcement Case:

 

CE 26-9057 

Property Address: 766 McSwain Rd. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Property Owner: Holmes Fredna Doris EST

 

previously set to be heard before Special Magistrate Harrison Poole, Esq., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.,

has been CANCELLED.

 

 

All other hearings previously scheduled for that date and time will proceed as posted.

 

 

CODE ENFORCEMENT 

SPECIAL MAGISTRATE 

HARRISON POOLE, ESQ.

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