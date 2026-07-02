NOTICE OF INSURANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Location__________________

Posted:__________________

Removed:__________________





DATE: TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026

TIME: 1:00 P.M.

PLACE: COMMISSION CHAMBERS

JAMES S. PAGE GOVERNMENTAL COMPLEX

96135 NASSAU PLACE

YULEE, FLORIDA

ATTENDEES: JOHN DREW, KEVIN LILLY, MITCH KEITER, BILL LEEPER, JANET ADKINS, TACO POPE, MARSHALL EYERMAN, ASHLEY METZ, TRAVIS CUMMINGS, TERESA ANDERSON; OR THEIR DESIGNEE.

PURPOSE: TO DISCUSS EMPLOYEE HEALTH/LIFE/VISION BENEFITS FOR THE 2027 PLAN YEAR.

The public is invited to be present. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he/she will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purpose may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the evidence and testimony upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this activity/event should contact the County Manager’s Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. 904-530-6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST: NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA

MITCH L. KEITER, ALYSON R. MCCULLOUGH

EX-OFFICIO CLERK CHAIR



