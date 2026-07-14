TiER1 Performance Announces Chief Transformation Officer

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TiER1 Performance names Katie Camargo its first Chief Transformation Officer, strengthening its ability to help clients lead lasting transformation.

Katie is well equipped to support the curiosity and discovery needed for us to stay ahead of the needs of our clients while continuing our own people-centered leadership practices.” — TiER1 President Katie Frey

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiER1 Performance is thrilled to announce Katie Camargo as the organization’s first Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO). As TiER1 Performance continues its evolution to better support changing client needs, the Chief Transformation Officer role is responsible for leading interdependent efforts to support growth and the organization’s ability to ensure continued client success.“We continue to be trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations to orchestrate complex, emergent transformation or untangle intertwined barriers to organizational performance,” shares TiER1 President Katie Frey. “Technology, particularly AI, is quickly changing the nature of that work. This role allows us to be more adaptable while ensuring we’re consistently delivering strategies and solutions that drive measurable results.”Camargo joined the company in 2023 with TiER1’s acquisition of THRUUE, a consulting firm where she previously served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Camargo has served as a strategic advisor across commercial and nonprofit organizations developing strategy, aligning leadership, and building high performing cultures.“Katie’s skillset and deep expertise in transformation and culture make her the perfect fit for this role,” says Frey. “We have bold ambitions for our future and Katie is well equipped to support the curiosity and discovery needed for us to stay ahead of the needs of our clients while continuing our own people-centered leadership practices.”To meet increasing market pressures, rapid technological advancements, and heightened performance expectations, TiER1 Performance expanded services last year to include end-to-end transformation and organizational performance capabilities that connect strategy, structure, and culture.The CTrO role will work closely with TiER1’s AI Center of Excellence and service delivery leaders throughout the organization’s transformation journey. To learn more about TiER1 Performance’s transformation and organizational performance services, visit tier1performance.com About TiER1 Performance: TiER1 Performance is an end-to-end organizational and transformation partner that delivers solutions that drive clarity, accelerate progress, and go beyond a plan-on-a-page to achieve sustained results. TiER1 has served more than 500 of the world’s most successful organizations, including Kroger, P&G, NASA, Delta, Lilly, Porsche, and FedEx. TiER1 Performance is a TiER1 Impact company, an employee-owned, enterprise services portfolio focused on a long-term approach to helping clients build healthier, more holistically successful organizations. The TiER1 Impact portfolio of companies includes HSD Metrics, Signature Leaders, TiER1 Performance, and XPLANE Spain.FAQs:What is a Chief Transformation Officer?A Chief Transformation Officer, or CTrO, is a senior leader responsible for helping an organization move from strategy to sustained results. The role often connects enterprise strategy, operating model, culture, technology, leadership alignment, and measurable performance outcomes. The role has become more prominent since the 2020s as organizations navigate digital acceleration, AI adoption, operating model change, and rising expectations for measurable transformation outcomes.How is a Chief Transformation Officer different from a Chief Strategy Officer or Chief Operating Officer?A Chief Strategy Officer often focuses on defining strategic direction, while a Chief Operating Officer typically focuses on operational execution and business performance. A Chief Transformation Officer helps bridge the two by ensuring strategic priorities become integrated, cross-functional change efforts that people can understand, adopt, and sustain.What does organizational transformation actually mean?Organizational transformation is a coordinated effort to change how an organization works, leads, makes decisions, serves customers, uses technology, and creates value. True transformation goes beyond a plan-on-a-page. It requires alignment across strategy, structure, systems, culture, leadership, and most importantly—people.How is transformation different from change management?Transformation is often interpreted differently across organizations and can be as discrete as transforming a specific mindset to as complex as a global business transformation. Change management often supports the adoption of a specific initiative, process, system, or behavior. Transformation is often broader, while still relying on strong change management leaders. Transformation can involve multiple interdependent changes across the organization and requires leaders to align purpose, priorities, people, processes, and performance measures over time.What makes transformation efforts successful?Successful transformation efforts are meaningful, measurable, memorable, and actionable. Leaders need to create a clearly defined strategy and aligned metrics and initiatives; engage people by building shared ownership and cross-functional collaboration; and implement the strategy by equipping people to work differently while measuring progress. Successful transformations ensure connected, people-centered, data-driven results that cut through complexity, strengthen culture, and elevate people during the transformation journey.Why do transformation efforts fail?Transformation efforts often fail when they are treated as communication campaigns, technology rollouts, or isolated initiatives rather than human-centered, systems-level shifts. Common barriers include unclear priorities, misaligned leadership, competing initiatives, weak adoption planning, change fatigue, cultural resistance, or a lack of meaningful measurement.How is AI changing organizational transformation?AI is accelerating the pace and complexity of transformation. Organizations are rethinking workflows, roles, decision-making, learning, knowledge management, and customer experiences. To create value from AI, leaders need more than tools. They need clear strategy, ethical adoption practices, human-centered design, and the ability to build trust across the organization, while redesigning work processes and roles to ensure job meaningfulness and conditions for both employee and organizational thriving.

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