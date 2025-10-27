TiER1 Rebrands to Emphasize Organizational Performance and Transformation

TiER1’s refreshed brand highlights how we help organizations achieve business results through transformation that connects strategy, structure, and culture.

Transformation doesn’t just have to happen to organizations—it can be designed. By connecting strategy, structure, and people, we help leaders deliver results that are both measurable and meaningful.” — Katie Frey, President and COO of TiER1 Performance

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiER1 Performance is excited to announce our refreshed brand identity, including a new website and refined positioning as a partner in organizational performance and transformation. This evolution reflects how we continue to serve large enterprises pursuing measurable outcomes through complex, enterprise-wide change.As organizations face increasing market pressures, rapid technological advancements, and heightened performance expectations, our brand refresh underscores the role we play in partnering with leaders to deliver business results through transformation that endures. Our expanded end-to-end capabilities — that connect strategy, structure, and culture — help organizations improve efficiency, accelerate growth, and strengthen market position in a fast-changing world.This evolution represents more than a new look. It reflects our growing focus on the outcomes that matter most to our clients. By bridging strategy and execution we help organizations achieve sustainable performance improvement and measurable impact, through our people-centered methods, across industries including life sciences, aviation, financial services, energy, manufacturing, technology, education, and professional organizations and more.“Evolving to meet client needs has always been core to our work. Serving as an end-to-end transformation partner is not a significant shift for us, but rather an acknowledgement of the expansion of our services over the years,” shares TiER1 President and COO Katie Frey.A Brand That Reflects a Clear PurposeOur new tagline, Transformation by Design, captures our distinctive approach to helping organizations move from vision to realization through transformation that is intentional, practical, and performance-driven.People remain at the heart of how we deliver results. Our differentiator is how we activate and sustain change through people to achieve performance outcomes—bridging the gap where many transformations fall short.Our redesigned website, www.tier1performance.com , showcases how we design and manage transformation through integrated solutions in:People & Culture – Leadership alignment, employee experience, talent planning and development, and culture transformationGrowth & Customer Experience – Go-to-market readiness, product launch, sales and ecosystem effectiveness, and service designOrganizational Evolution – Business, digital, and AI transformation initiativesOperations & Safety – Operational efficiency, compliance, safety, quality, and enterprise performance improvement.“Transformation doesn’t just have to happen to organizations—it can be designed,” adds Frey. “When we connect strategy, structure, and people, we help leaders deliver results that are both measurable and meaningful. For initiatives that are too big to fail, our clients know they’re in good hands with us.”Transformation Grounded in PartnershipSince our founding in 2002, we’ve partnered with hundreds of organizations to help leaders clarify vision, align systems, and implement sustainable change that improves performance. Our multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, technologists, and research scientists works alongside clients to co-create transformation strategies that fit their culture, context, and business goals.Our updated brand system symbolizes connection, adaptability, and progress, representing how we unite people and performance to drive forward movement. It also reflects our growing expertise in emergent transformation, where the destination may evolve as organizations learn and adapt.By combining data-informed decision-making, AI integration, and agile experimentation with strong human leadership, we help clients sustain momentum and build long-term resilience.“Consulting is evolving because how organizations operate is evolving. We’ve always been known for moving beyond a strategy on a page to bringing the capacity and leadership to activate it within the organization,” shares Frey. “With emergent transformation, this is more important than ever, and we’re grateful for the trust of our clients who have informed this expansion around how we can best serve them.”

