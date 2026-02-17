Signature Leaders Announces Acquisition by TiER1 Impact

TiER1 Impact CEO Greg Harmeyer (left) hosts the Signature Leaders team at the TiER1 Performance headquarters in Covington, Kentucky, including Founder and Chief Growth Officer Carol Seymour and President and COO Rob Seymour.

Signature Leaders has been acquired by TiER1 Impact, an employee-owned professional services development company

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Leaders has been acquired by TiER1 Impact , an employee-owned professional services development company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.• Structure: Signature Leaders, a global leadership development firm, joins TiER1 Impact as an independently operating affiliated company.• Shared Philosophy: Both organizations believe that people-centered leadership is foundational to healthy, high-performing businesses.• What Stays the Same: Signature’s programs, faculty, team, and client relationships remain unchanged.• What This Enables: A strong foundation for long-term growth and expanded capabilities for clients leading large organizations through transformation.Signature Leaders, a global leadership development firm focused on developing top leaders to drive greater impact in their roles and organizations, has been acquired by TiER1 Impact.The partnership brings together two organizations whose cultures and values are closely aligned. Signature Leaders joins TiER1 Impact as an independently operated entity, which will continue to provide Fortune 1000 companies with distinctive development experiences that accelerate high-potential leaders into next-level leadership roles. The acquisition provides Signature with additional complementary offerings for its clients, while adding scale and long-term investment support.Founded in 2013, Signature Leaders was originally created to fill a critical gap in accelerating women into next-level leadership roles. Bolstered by a strong track record of enabling growth and career acceleration through cross-company, cross-industry cohorts, Signature has since expanded its offerings to include custom leadership programs for leaders of all genders. Today, Signature partners with more than 150 global organizations to grow high-potential leaders and strengthen succession pipelines, with more than 9,000 leaders advancing their careers through a Signature experience.Graduates of Signature Leaders join a global alumni network of senior leaders, CEOs, board directors, and executives from 63 countries across six continents. Designed for peer-to-peer connection and knowledge exchange, the network enables leaders to learn from one another, deepen relationships, and share collective wisdom in support of stronger leadership impact and healthier, higher-performing organizations.Signature will partner closely with TiER1 Performance, also a TiER1 Impact company. TiER1 Performance is a 300-plus person transformation consulting firm that supports organizations through complex change, including culture and organizational design, enterprise-wide learning, and frontline leadership development. Known for long-term client partnerships, TiER1 works with organizations to align people, process, and technology, so transformation efforts deliver lasting results.“From the beginning, we’ve believed leadership is personal and that people are the differentiator,” said Carol Seymour, Founder of Signature Leaders. “Joining TiER1 Impact feels like a natural next chapter. We were intentional in choosing a partner whose values, culture, and long-term mindset align so closely with our own. This partnership allows us to preserve everything our clients value about Signature while providing extended growth offerings to them.”“From an operational and growth perspective, this partnership strengthens our foundation while staying true to who we are,” said Rob Seymour, President and COO of Signature Leaders. “Together, we can thoughtfully scale our impact, invest in our people and programs, and continue delivering exceptional experiences for the leaders and organizations we serve.”TiER1 Impact invests in, develops, and grows purpose-driven professional services firms with a long-term outlook. Each TiER1 Impact company plays a distinct role in helping organizations build healthier, more holistically successful businesses.“Signature Leaders is exactly the kind of organization we look to partner with,” said Greg Harmeyer, CEO of TiER1 Impact. “They are known for excellence, authenticity, and deep care for their clients and communities. We are excited to support Signature’s continued growth while honoring its independence, culture, and leadership approach.”For Signature Leaders’ clients and partners, the acquisition means continuity in existing programs and relationships, alongside expanded options for support when navigating transformation, culture change, or leadership development at scale.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat differentiates Signature Leaders’ approach to leadership development?Signature Leaders’ programs help leaders understand who they are, how they are experienced by others, and how to lead authentically in increasingly complex environments. This learning is reinforced through a global alumni network of senior leaders, CEOs, board directors, and executives from 63 countries across six continents that is designed for peer-to-peer connection and knowledge exchange.Will Signature Leaders continue to operate independently?Yes. Signature Leaders will continue to operate as an independently operating affiliated company within TiER1 Impact, maintaining its brand, team, programs, faculty, and client relationships.Will clients experience changes in how Signature Leaders partners with them?No. Clients can expect the same highly effective Signature experiences and relationships, including programs that accelerate high-potential leaders, strengthen leadership succession pipelines, and provide custom leadership development for organizations.What does this mean for Signature Leaders’ alumni network?Signature’s global alumni network of more than 9,000 leaders remains a priority. This partnership strengthens Signature’s ability to invest in and grow the community. For alumni leading, contributing to, or navigating transformation initiatives, it expands the support and capabilities available to them and their organizations, when and where it is helpful.About Signature LeadersSignature Leaders is a global leadership development firm grounded in the belief that leaders who lead from their unique gifts create trust, belonging, and extraordinary performance. Founded in 2013 to accelerate women into next-level leadership, Signature Leaders has evolved to serve leaders of all genders and now supports more than 9,000 leaders across six continents. Through intentionally designed programs, experienced practitioner faculty, and a global alumni community, Signature helps leaders lead authentically, build trust, and create lasting impact within their organizations.About TiER1 ImpactTiER1 Impact is an employee-owned, professional services development company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky. Its purpose is to enable healthy, high-performing businesses through the development of purpose-driven, people-centric professional services firms. The TiER1 Impact portfolio of companies includes TiER1 Performance, HSD Metrics, Synthoni AI, and XPLANE Spain.

