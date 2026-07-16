Rand Group expands Sage partnership into Canada

Expansion brings Sage Intacct expertise, implementation services, and long-term support to Canadian organizations

Expanding our Sage partnership into Canada is a natural next step in how we support growing organizations across North America.” — Eric Anderson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rand Group, a professional services firm specializing in ERP, CRM, data analytics, and business technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its Sage partnership into Canada. This expansion enables Rand Group to provide Canadian organizations with Sage Intacct consulting , implementation, optimization, and support services designed to help finance teams strengthen controls, improve visibility, and support scalable growth.As businesses across Canada evaluate cloud-based financial management solutions, Rand Group’s Sage partnership provides access to experienced consultants with expertise in ERP implementation, accounting processes, reporting, integrations, and ongoing system support. By combining Sage Intacct with Rand Group’s business process expertise, Canadian organizations can reduce manual work, strengthen financial processes, improve operational efficiency, and support more informed decision-making.“Expanding our Sage partnership into Canada is a natural next step in how we support growing organizations across North America,” said Eric Anderson, Vice President of Sage at Rand Group. “Canadian finance leaders are looking for modern tools that can streamline accounting processes, support stronger reporting, and provide better visibility across the business. With Sage Intacct and Rand Group’s consulting experience, we are well-positioned to help organizations move forward with confidence.”Sage Intacct is a cloud financial management solution that helps organizations automate core accounting processes, gain real-time reporting insights, and manage complex financial operations across multiple entities, locations, and currencies. This expanded partnership strengthens Rand Group's presence in the Canadian market and reflects its continued investment in helping finance teams get more value from Sage Intacct.For more information about Rand Group’s Sage services in Canada, contact Rand Group to speak with a representative.About Rand GroupRand Group is a professional services firm dedicated to helping organizations achieve business success through technology. With a team of certified, experienced consultants and a proven implementation methodology, Rand Group delivers a comprehensive range of services spanning ERP, CRM, cloud, and reporting and analytics solutions. Recognized as a repeat member of Accounting Today's Top 100 VAR listing, Rand Group holds deep competencies across its product portfolio and remains committed to driving measurable results for every client it serves.About SageSage is a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses. Sage's cloud solutions help organizations work smarter and grow faster. For more information, visit www.sage.com

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