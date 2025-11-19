Rand Group Recognized as Winner of 2025 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award

Microsoft Emerging Channel Partner of the Year 2025

Microsoft names Rand Group the 2025 Americas Emerging Partner of the Year for excellence in client success and digital transformation.

This award reflects our team’s expertise, passion, and dedication to delivering tangible business results through Microsoft’s powerful solutions.” — Ron Rand

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rand Group today announced it has been named the winner of the 2025 Microsoft Americas Channel Emerging Partner of the Year Award. Selected from more than 2,100 nominations across the Americas, Rand Group was recognized for its innovation, customer impact, and successful delivery of transformative business solutions built on Microsoft technologies.“We’re honored to be recognized by Microsoft as the Americas Channel Emerging Partner of the Year,” said Ron Rand, President & CEO of Rand Group. “This award reflects our team’s expertise, passion, and dedication to delivering tangible business results through Microsoft’s powerful solutions. Our partnership with Microsoft empowers us to help clients accelerate digital transformation, enhance visibility, and achieve sustainable growth.”The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards celebrates organizations that demonstrate exceptional use of Microsoft technology to deliver outstanding customer outcomes. Honorees are selected across multiple categories, recognizing partners for excellence in innovation, performance, and impact. Rand Group earned distinction in the Emerging Channel category, highlighting its rapid growth and continued commitment to empowering clients through Microsoft-based digital transformation.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”Additional details about the 2025 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards can be found on Microsoft's Americas Partner Blog About Rand GroupRand Group is a full-service technology consultancy dedicated to helping clients drive digital transformation. With over 20 years of experience across ERP, CRM, analytics, and cloud solutions, Rand Group partners with organizations to integrate finance, operations, and reporting into a unified technology platform that delivers measurable business outcomes.Learn more at www.randgroup.com About MicrosoftMicrosoft enables digital transformation with a suite of intelligent solutions designed to help organizations modernize their business processes for lasting success. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft’s partner ecosystem plays a vital role in delivering solutions that help businesses innovate, operate efficiently, and grow with confidence.

