MicroAccounting, a Rand Group Company, Earns Prestigious Sage Diamond Partner Status

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroAccounting , a Rand Group company, proudly announces that it has once again achieved Sage Diamond Tier Partner status, the highest level of recognition within the Sage partner ecosystem. This continued distinction highlights MicroAccounting’s consistent excellence, strong performance, and unwavering commitment to client success through Sage’s suite of business management and ERP software solutions.The Sage Diamond Tier is reserved for top-performing partners that demonstrate exceptional revenue achievement, sustained growth, and exemplary customer satisfaction. With fewer than 12 partners in the United States holding Diamond status, MicroAccounting’s continued inclusion in this elite group underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership as a trusted Sage Reseller and provider of Sage ERP solutions.“Earning Diamond Tier Partner status once again reflects our team’s deep expertise and our commitment to helping clients achieve lasting business success,” said Sue Dunn at MicroAccounting. “We take pride in delivering Sage solutions that simplify operations, improve visibility, and drive measurable results for our clients year after year.”As part of Rand Group, MicroAccounting leverages both deep Sage product knowledge and comprehensive business transformation expertise. The company’s integration of consulting, analytics, and cloud services ensures clients realize maximum value from their technology investments.Note: In 2026, MicroAccounting will complete its rebrand under the Rand Group name, uniting both teams under a single brand to better serve clients across all technology platforms.About MicroAccountingMicroAccounting, a Rand Group company, has been helping organizations transform their business operations for more than three decades. With deep expertise in Sage Intacct, Sage 100, and related business management solutions, MicroAccounting delivers tailored ERP, accounting, and business management systems designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and strategic growth.Website: www.microaccounting.com About Rand GroupRand Group is a full-service technology consultancy dedicated to helping clients drive digital transformation. With over 20 years of experience across ERP, CRM, analytics, and cloud solutions, Rand Group partners with organizations to integrate finance, operations, and reporting into a unified technology platform that delivers measurable business outcomes.Website: www.randgroup.com About SageSage is a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses. Its partner program recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, growth, and customer commitment in delivering Sage’s industry-leading solutions.

