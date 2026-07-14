Route 49 in Wayne County Reduced for Culvert Replacement

SIKESTON—Route 49 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 413 and County Road 414 near Williamsville, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route and use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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