Lane shift planned next week on westbound Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Motorists traveling on westbound Outer Road 50 (Missouri Boulevard) in Jefferson City should expect traffic changes next week as part of the improvements at Missouri Boulevard and South Ten Mile Drive. This will also restrict turning lanes on the ramp from Route 179 to Missouri Boulevard

Beginning the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, weather permitting, contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will implement a temporary lane shift on westbound Missouri Boulevard, just west of the Route 179 interchange. The work is expected to last two days, with the potential to extend later into the week, if necessary.

Daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following traffic impacts can be expected:

Traffic shifted between the Route 179 ramp and South Ten Mile Drive.

One turn lane from Route 179 onto westbound Missouri Boulevard instead of two.

Partial closures of the shoulder of the eastbound U.S. Route 50 exit ramp to Route 179 for the installation of signal and light poles.

Electronic message boards are in place to alert motorists. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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