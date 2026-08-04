Preventative maintenance planned for Route 135 in Cooper County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Motorists traveling on Missouri Route 135 in Cooper County should be aware of several upcoming work zones over the next two weeks as part of a preventative maintenance project to extend the life of the roadway. The project will include multiple types of work and work zones across more than 20 miles, spanning from I-70 to the Pettis County line.

Guardrail

Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation started guardrail work yesterday morning, Aug. 3 on the on- and off-ramps at the Route 135 interchange over Interstate 70 (Exit 98). Work is expected to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Motorists should expect workers in the area, but minimal traffic impacts are anticipated.

Preventative maintenance treatment

Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, crews will begin seal coating on Route 135 from I-70 to the Pettis County line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays.

Ramp closures

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the eastbound and westbound I-70 off-ramps at Route 135 (Exit 98) will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while crews seal coat the ramps.

Motorists should plan to take alternate routes during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Seal coating is a preventive maintenance treatment which rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal. MoDOT does its best to be good stewards of the monies entrusted to us by taxpayers. One of the ways is to employ preventative maintenance methods, such as this.

At its September 2025 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $783,774 contract to Blevins Asphalt Construction Company, Inc. to complete the project. All work is expected to be complete on or before Oct. 1, 2026.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###