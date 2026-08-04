MoDOT to close SB I-270 ramp to WB Route 100 for week

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use southbound Interstate 270 to westbound Route 100 will need to consider alternate routes in mid-August when MoDOT crews close the ramp for a week.

Crews will close the ramp from southbound I-270 to westbound Route 100 (Exit 9) starting Monday, August 10 for a week to complete significant maintenance on the ramp, including replacing a bridge joint across the ramp. The ramp to eastbound Route 100 will remain open. To detour around the closed ramp, drivers can continue on southbound I-270 to Dougherty Ferry (Exit 8), exit, cross over the interstate, and take northbound I-270 to the Route 100 exit.

All work is weather permitting.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen on August 14.

The work is part of work on Route 100 between I-270 and Route 141. For more on the project, visit the project website: https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-100-sidewalkada-improvements-st-louis-county.

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