DeVry University Featured in Documentary Series for Advancing AI-Powered Learning and Innovation

Documentary highlights DeVry’s approach to AI literacy and skill-building across curriculum

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the future of work, DeVry University is gaining national recognition for its leadership in preparing students to meet that shift through a feature in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) documentary series. The segment titled “The Skills of Tomorrow” spotlights DeVry’s efforts to align its curriculum and learner experience around the realities of today’s workforce and employer expectations, with AI at the center of that shift.Produced by Acumen Media for then GSTI campaign, the series explores how organizations across industries are responding and adapting to rapid technological transformations."For 95 years, DeVry University has prepared learners to navigate and lead through technological change, and that mission has never been more relevant," said Elise Awwad, DeVry University's president and CEO. "AI is no longer on the horizon; it's embedded across industries and roles. Our responsibility is to ensure every DeVry learner graduates with the technical skills to apply AI confidently alongside the critical thinking, communication, and broader durable skills that no technology can replace. Together, those capabilities are what define a workforce-ready graduate, and what employers need most right now.”According to DeVry’s annual report on upskilling and reskilling, based on a survey of more than 1,500 workers and 500 hiring decision-makers, 78% of employers and 63% of workers say durable skills such as critical thinking, communication and adaptability are emerging as the true drivers of job security and career advancement.“AI is raising the bar for human performance,” Awwad added. “Our approach emphasizes a dual-competency model; one that balances technical AI fluency with the critical discernment, ethical reasoning, and leadership necessary now and in the future.”DeVry University has built a comprehensive, learning ecosystem that embeds an AI fluency framework throughout its courses and curriculum to equip learners with in-demand, workforce-ready skills. This includes the DeVryAI Catalyst curriculum, expanded AI-focused degrees and credentials, as well as DeVryPro, a lifelong learning platform for upskilling.Artificial intelligence is also integrated into student support, with a 24/7 AI Learning Assistant in every course, predictive analytics that drive student success through DeVry Care, and AI-powered support tools available to all students and alumni. Paired with investment in faculty and staff development, these innovations and bold moves reflect what we believe every learner deserves: preparation that is relevant to the work they are doing now and the future they are working toward.To watch the full documentary, click here About DeVry UniversityDeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/ ). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

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