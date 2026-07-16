Documentary series hosted on USA TODAY features Human8 for bringing the Human Spark back to brands in the age of AI

New documentary explores how leading global brands are combining AI with deep human understanding to create more distinctive, meaningful consumer connections.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence transforms how brands innovate, communicate and make decisions, a new challenge is emerging: a growing sea of sameness.With access to the same data, technologies and AI-powered tools, many brands are finding it increasingly difficult to stand apart. According to Human8 's 2025 global study of 15,000 consumers across 16 markets, 76% of consumers say most brands today feel interchangeable, with only a few standing out. Campaigns begin to look alike, innovation pipelines converge and authentic consumer connection becomes harder to achieve.A new episode in the Innovation Leaders documentary series explores this challenge through the lens of Human8, a global marketing insights consultancy helping organizations uncover what the company calls "the human spark": the emotions, motivations and cultural nuances that data alone cannot capture.The episode showcases how Human8 combines human understanding, cultural fluency and creativity to help brands move beyond surface-level insights and build stronger connections with the people they serve."Data and technology are incredibly powerful, but they're incomplete," says Niels Neudecker, Managing Director North America at Human8, in the documentary. "They can tell us what people do, but not always why it matters. The human spark lives in that deeper understanding of emotions, motivations and lived experiences."Featuring real-world examples from global organizations including Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health and Rocket Companies, the documentary highlights how Human8 helps brands move from simply collecting data to creating actionable understanding.For Cargill, Human8 helped develop a global insights platform that brings together research from around the world into a single intelligence ecosystem. The initiative enabled teams to identify universal pet owner needs across markets and transform fragmented knowledge into a shared strategic asset.For Rocket Companies, Human8 built an always-on insights community, helping the company stay closely connected to consumers and better understand what prosperity, homeownership and financial security mean in people's everyday lives.At the heart of the episode is a message increasingly relevant for business leaders navigating rapid technological change: the future is not about choosing between humans and AI. Instead, it is about bringing the strengths of both together."AI can bring speed, scale and efficiency," says Neudecker. "Humans bring judgment, meaning, empathy and intuition. The brands that will stand out in the future are those that successfully combine both."As organizations look for new ways to remain relevant in increasingly crowded markets, the documentary demonstrates how human-centered insight can help brands create experiences that are not only differentiating, but memorable and emotionally meaningful.About Human8Human8 is a global marketing insights consultancy helping organizations turn human understanding into big ideas and bold strategies. Born from the fusion of ten agencies across the world, Human8 combines cultural expertise, consumer closeness, advanced technology and creative thinking to help brands understand people more deeply and act more confidently.Human8 partners with many of the world's leading brands across industries to uncover what matters most to people and transform those insights into business growth.For more information, visit www.wearehuman8.com Media Contact:Jessica LuRegional Activation Manager USHuman8JessicaL@wearehuman8.com

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