INNOVATION LEADERS DOCUMENTARY HOSTED ON USA TODAY SERIES SPOTLIGHT ON FIELDWIRE BY HILTI

Selected as The Construction Industry Leader of Choice, Fieldwire By Hilti’s Documentary Spotlights Field Teams Driving Change with Field-First Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation Leaders documentary featuring Fieldwire by Hilti released yesterday on USA Today, highlighting Fieldwire’s field-first construction management software that connects field crews and office teams around live project data. Fieldwire was selected as the construction industry representative for the ongoing national documentary series spotlighting leaders across various industries, with only one leading company chosen in each category.Construction is one of the most complex and delay-prone industries in the global economy. According to FMI's 2023 Labor Productivity Study, contractors estimate that up to 15% of field labor costs are wasted or unproductive, with poor planning, communication, and low-quality project documentation among the top drivers of lost productivity. Much of that loss traces back to a pattern of field crews working from outdated drawings, tasks managed across disconnected apps, and communication scattered across email threads and messaging chains with no tie to the manual, day-to-day work. The USA Today documentary follows contractor customers as they describe what changes when disconnected systems are replaced by a single platform where every task lives on a plan, every photo ties to a location, and every update reaches the field the same day it is made.Puneet Raj, President & General Manager of Fieldwire by Hilti, pointed to the scale of the industry’s problem as the backdrop for what the feature captures: “This documentary could not be more timely. The construction industry is at a tipping point where it’s ready for AI-enablement, but many tools can’t rise to the precision that Field Intelligence™ offers. We're embedding Fieldwire, a trusted tool that has been used to manage over 4 million construction projects in over 70 countries, directly into the jobsite."Throughout the documentary, Fieldwire customers eagerly share the transformation that the technology offers their teams. Faron Riley, Senior Project Manager at Sampson Construction, described the friction his teams dealt with before consolidating onto a single platform. “We’ve used a lot of different software systems to manage our day to day, and they became inefficient,” Riley said. “The biggest problem was they didn’t collaborate with each other. But Fieldwire does.”Ryan McHugh, CEO of Hi Power Electric, further elaborates in the documentary, sharing that real-time drawing distribution has become central to keeping his field crews accurate. “Drawings are changing every day,” McHugh said. “Pushing those updated drawings on a daily basis to our field team ensures we are building to the most accurate set of plans and steering clear of delays.”Fieldwire is built specifically for construction teams, connecting work directly to the jobsite. Every task lives on the plan, every message ties to the task it references, and every photo and inspection record is attached to a location and timestamp. Jobsite crews can view 2D drawings, navigate 3D models, log punch list items, run inspections, and file reports from one app without switching tools or hunting for context. When a drawing is updated in the office, it appears on the crew’s device in real time as the change is made. When something is flagged in the field, it is immediately visible to the project team. Nothing floats in a separate chat thread or gets lost in an email chain. The result is a complete, searchable project record that captures decisions, changes, and approvals as work happens, helping teams stay aligned and reducing the need for manual documentation.The Innovation Leaders series launched in November 2025 and adds new features each month, with each entry representing a distinct industry. Companies featured in the series include Cargill, Hims & Hers, JLL, and Intel, with a growing lineup of experts across a range of industries.About Fieldwire by HiltiFieldwire by Hilti is the field-first construction platform for less busywork and more building. Trusted on 4M+ projects worldwide, Fieldwire by Hilti gives crews reliable access to plans, tasks, and updates on one simple platform. Founded in 2013 and acquired by Hilti in 2021, Fieldwire plays a key role in Hilti’s mission to improve contractor productivity globally. Designed for fast adoption, it helps teams coordinate, track progress, and reduce rework so projects stay on time and on budget. Learn more at Fieldwire.com.###Media ContactMorgan Van RheeSenior Account ExecutiveThe MicDrop Agencymorgan@themicdropagency.com

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