New film “Built on Innovation” Centers InterDigital’s Role in the Future of Connectivity

InterDigital expertise is shaping the standards and foundational technologies empowering 6G, immersive experiences, and the next era of connection

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for billions of new connected devices, autonomous systems, and immersive experiences that will demand more intelligent, more efficient, and more adaptive networks, InterDigital , Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC) is revealing the expertise shaping the future of 6G in the new docu-film, “Built on Innovation: InterDigital and the Future of Connectivity.”Watch HERE For more than 50 years, InterDigital has innovated foundational technologies that help people communicate, stream, work, learn, game, and connect across devices, networks, and geographies. With inventions embedded across billions of devices and services, InterDigital’s innovations underpin the everyday experiences people rely on. Today, that innovation engine is increasingly focused on 6G, the next generation of wireless that is expected to support intelligent, responsive, and immersive technologies, from XR and smart glasses to connected vehicles, autonomous systems, integrated sensing and communications, and AI-enabled services that can adapt in real time.“We are not the logo on the front of the product, but we are often the innovation underneath it,” said Liren Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of InterDigital. “Connectivity is the invisible infrastructure of life. When you make a mobile call, join a video meeting, stream a show, or connect your vehicle to a network, foundational innovation like ours helps make that experience possible. InterDigital was founded to free communication from physical constraints, and, as this film demonstrates, that same drive is empowering the future of connectivity.”InterDigital’s influence is reflected in the scale of its research, standards leadership, and intellectual property portfolio. With nearly $3 billion invested in research and portfolio development over the last twenty years, InterDigital has created a global portfolio of more than 40,000 patents and applications, and holds more than 100 leadership positions in critical wireless and video standards organizations.“Wireless connects everything. Video is the dominant way people experience the digital world. AI is the intelligence layer that makes both more efficient, adaptive, and responsive,” said Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer at InterDigital. “What makes InterDigital unique is that we innovate at the intersection of all three. For 6G, that convergence is essential. Future networks will not simply transmit data; they will help understand, optimize, and respond to the world around them.”InterDigital has helped shape every era of wireless connectivity, from the building blocks of digital voice and messaging in 2G, to mobile internet in 3G, mobile broadband and streaming in 4G, and real-time connected experiences in 5G. Today, InterDigital is actively helping to build the bridge from 5G-Advanced to 6G through fundamental research, prototyping, trials, and global standards contributions. By contributing proven technologies to standards organizations including 3GPP, MPEG, and IEEE, InterDigital helps ensure that networks, devices, and services can work together seamlessly with a foundation that allows innovation to scale globally.“Each generation of wireless has expanded what connectivity can do,” said Milind Kulkarni, Head of Wireless Lab at InterDigital. “2G made voice and messaging digital. 3G brought mobile internet. 4G accelerated apps and streaming. 5G connected more people, devices, and systems with lower latency. 6G is the next step toward a more intelligent, efficient, and immersive connected world.”Beyond wireless, InterDigital is also a leader in video innovation, researching codecs, media systems, and delivery technologies that make high-quality video easier to compress, transmit, and experience across devices. These advances are fundamental to the streaming, live video, social media, HDR, XR, and immersive experiences that define modern digital life.The company’s AI research further strengthens both wireless and video, exploring AI for smarter networks, more efficient video compression, data-efficient training, and AI-enabled services, including machine-first video technologies designed for autonomous systems.“InterDigital is a company of inventors,” added Chen. “Our experts solve hard technical problems early, bring those breakthroughs into standards, and help entire industries build on them. Consumers experience our innovation every time technology connects seamlessly.”To learn more about InterDigital’s innovation in 6G, wireless, video, and AI, visit www.InterDigital.com

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