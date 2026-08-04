OKW Introduces Universal Pole/Mast Mounting Bracket for IP-Rated Electronic Enclosures
New accessory enables mounting of sealed enclosures on poles and masts with diameters from 30 mm (1.181") in industrial and outdoor applications
Designed for durability and flexibility, this new mounting bracket helps users securely install electronic enclosures on poles and masts across a wide range of industrial and outdoor applications”BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has introduced a new universal pole/mast mounting bracket designed to enable secure installation of IP-rated electronic enclosures in demanding outdoor and industrial environments.
— Sean Bailey
The new accessory allows electronic enclosures to be mounted horizontally or vertically on poles and masts. It is suitable for installations on poles with diameters of at least 30 mm (1.181") or greater than 70 mm (2.756"), providing a flexible mounting solution for a wide range of applications.
Elevated pole-mounted installations can help protect enclosures from accidental impact while improving accessibility and positioning for monitoring, communications and control equipment. Typical applications include plant and machine engineering, HVAC systems, IoT and IIoT devices, smart factory and Industry 4.0 systems, gateways, data loggers, ICT infrastructure, electrical installations, measurement and control technology, agriculture, and safety engineering.
The bracket is compatible with a broad range of OKW enclosures, including the company’s SOLID-BOX series (rated up to IP 66, IP 67 and IK08) and SMART-BOX series (IP 66). It can also be specified for use with enclosures from other manufacturers.
Installation requires four mounting holes to be drilled in the rear of the enclosure in a square pattern with 2.008" spacing. The bracket is designed for attachment to poles and masts using cable ties or stainless-steel screw bands. Because installation requirements vary according to environmental conditions, sealing requirements, enclosure size and mast diameter, mounting hardware is not supplied with the bracket. OKW can provide application-specific recommendations and customized solutions upon request.
The universal bracket measures 3.937" x 3.937" x 0.787" and is molded from UV-stable ASA material with a UL 94 HB flammability rating. It is supplied in anthracite gray (RAL 7016) as standard.
The bracket is available as a standalone accessory or as part of a customized enclosure solution. OKW also offers enclosure customization services, including machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and accessory installation and assembly.
Learn more about the universal enclosure pole-mount >>
View OKW's range of sealed outdoor enclosures >>
SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here
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