METCASE Expands COMBIMET Range to 68 Standard 19-Inch Rack Case Configurations

METCASE's COMBIMET 19" rack enclosures can be fully modified

METCASE's COMBIMET 19" rack enclosures can be fully modified to customer's exact specifications

COMBIMET 19" rack cases feature a highly versatile assembly

COMBIMET 19" rack cases feature a highly versatile construction ideal for modifying

The COMBIMET range includes 24" deep rack cases

The COMBIMET range includes 24" deep rack cases suitable for server type installations

Expanded product range provides electronics designers with more standard options and supports cost-effective customization for low/medium-volume applications.

With 68 standard configurations and extensive customization options, COMBIMET enables designers to specify cost-effective, application-specific 19-inch rack enclosures quickly and efficiently.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METCASE USA has expanded its COMBIMET range of 19-inch rack mount enclosures to include 68 standard configurations, providing electronics designers and equipment manufacturers with a wider selection of standard housings and additional opportunities for customization.

Designed for applications such as networking, communications, audio and studio equipment, laboratory instrumentation, and industrial control systems, COMBIMET aluminum rack cases are available in a variety of sizes and configurations to accommodate a broad range of electronic equipment requirements.

Each enclosure features an anodized 19-inch front panel with integrated ergonomic handles to assist with installation and removal from equipment racks. The top and base panels are removable and are available in vented or unvented versions. The rear panel is also removable to facilitate access during assembly and maintenance.

Inside the enclosure, mounting holes in the base support the installation of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and chassis, while M4 earth studs on all panels help maintain electrical continuity. Units are supplied fully assembled.

The COMBIMET range is available in standard heights from 1U to 6U, with custom heights available up to 12U. Standard depths include 10.43 inches, 14.37 inches, and 24.00 inches. A Solid Top version is also available in 1U, featuring a wraparound cover design without visible fixing screws.

Standard color options include light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005). Custom color finishes are available upon request.

Available accessories include 19-inch mounting kits, mounting plates, PCB mounting kits, and PCB/panel fixing screws.

In addition to its standard configurations, METCASE offers customization services for the COMBIMET range. Available modifications include custom heights, widths and depths, custom front panels, CNC machining, inserts and fixings, painting and finishing, and digital printing of legends, logos, and graphics.

Learn more about COMBIMET 19-inch rack cases >>

SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

COMBIMET 19" RACK-MOUNT CASES (1U TO 6U)

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SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
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OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
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About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

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