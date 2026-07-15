METCASE Expands COMBIMET Range to 68 Standard 19-Inch Rack Case Configurations
Expanded product range provides electronics designers with more standard options and supports cost-effective customization for low/medium-volume applications.
Designed for applications such as networking, communications, audio and studio equipment, laboratory instrumentation, and industrial control systems, COMBIMET aluminum rack cases are available in a variety of sizes and configurations to accommodate a broad range of electronic equipment requirements.
Each enclosure features an anodized 19-inch front panel with integrated ergonomic handles to assist with installation and removal from equipment racks. The top and base panels are removable and are available in vented or unvented versions. The rear panel is also removable to facilitate access during assembly and maintenance.
Inside the enclosure, mounting holes in the base support the installation of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and chassis, while M4 earth studs on all panels help maintain electrical continuity. Units are supplied fully assembled.
The COMBIMET range is available in standard heights from 1U to 6U, with custom heights available up to 12U. Standard depths include 10.43 inches, 14.37 inches, and 24.00 inches. A Solid Top version is also available in 1U, featuring a wraparound cover design without visible fixing screws.
Standard color options include light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005). Custom color finishes are available upon request.
Available accessories include 19-inch mounting kits, mounting plates, PCB mounting kits, and PCB/panel fixing screws.
In addition to its standard configurations, METCASE offers customization services for the COMBIMET range. Available modifications include custom heights, widths and depths, custom front panels, CNC machining, inserts and fixings, painting and finishing, and digital printing of legends, logos, and graphics.
Learn more about COMBIMET 19-inch rack cases >>
SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here
COMBIMET 19" RACK-MOUNT CASES (1U TO 6U)
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