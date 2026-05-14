OKW Launches COMMUNITEC Desktop and Portable Enclosures for Large-Format Electronics
All new COMMUNITEC enclosures are perfect for today's large-format portable electronics instrumentation in fields such as medical and test and measurement. The front control panel is designed for touchscreens 11.5" to 14".
COMMUNITEC has a four-part design including the integrated handle part. The enclosures can be configured in different combinations, and there is plenty of space inside for the PCBs and assemblies
OKW introduces COMMUNITEC, a versatile range of ergonomic desktop/portable enclosures for large-format electronics in medical, industrial and lab tech.
The new COMMUNITEC enclosures are engineered for use in medical devices, laboratory instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, automation systems, and quality control environments. Their clean, contemporary design and practical functionality make them suitable for a wide range of professional applications.
COMMUNITEC features an ergonomic design with an integrated handle for easy portability. The front operating panel is inclined at 12° to enhance user comfort and is designed to accommodate 11.5” to 14” touchscreen displays or membrane keypads. An additional flat surface below the panel provides space for front-mounted controls and connectors.
The enclosures offer generous internal and external space for components and interfaces. Side areas allow for connectors, ventilation, or mounting of measuring devices, while a recessed rear section protects plugs, sockets, and cables and includes space for product labeling. Non-slip rubber feet ensure stability during operation.
Each enclosure consists of four modular components: the main housing, operating panel, handle recess panel, and bottom panel. These elements can be specified separately, enabling flexible colour combinations. Assembly is completed using tamper-resistant Torx screws.
COMMUNITEC provides a high level of configuration flexibility, with integrated fixing points for PCBs and components in the housing and panels. The bottom panel allows pre-installation of components outside the enclosure before final assembly. Installed electronics can be easily accessed via the front or handle recess openings.
Manufactured from UV-stable ASA+PC material with UL 94 V-0 flame resistance, COMMUNITEC enclosures are available in two sizes: Size S: 11.14" x 9.69" x 7.64" and Size M: 13.54" x 10.79" x 8.62".
Standard colour options include traffic white (RAL 9016) and anthracite grey (RAL 7016), with the handle grip panel optionally available in traffic grey A (RAL 7042). Custom colours can be provided on request.
OKW also offers a comprehensive range of customization services, including machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and full installation and assembly.
LEARN MORE ABOUT COMMUNITEC HERE >>
SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here
COMMUNITEC Enclosures for Portable Electronic Instruments
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