Next Level Now Expands Professional Education With CPE-Approved Training Programs

Next Level Now is now a CPE approved provider, launching accredited training that develops strategic finance leaders through practical, real world education.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Now is proud to announce that it has been approved to deliver Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, marking an important milestone in the firm's commitment to developing exceptional finance leaders through practical, real-world education.While the Strategic CFO Course is the flagship offering and the first course available for CPE credit, the approval represents something much bigger. It establishes Next Level Now as an approved provider of high-quality professional education, creating opportunities to deliver additional CPE-eligible courses for both its internal team and external organizations.Like many professional services firms, Next Level Now has seen how difficult it has become to hire experienced financial professionals. The talent shortage is not just about finding qualified people. It is about ensuring every team member delivers the same level of quality and strategic thinking to our clients ensuring beneficial business impact.Rather than relying solely on outside education or hoping employees develop those skills over time, Next Level Now made a different investment: build the education internally.The result is a structured learning program that combines classroom instruction with immediate real-world application. Team members do not simply learn concepts, they apply them directly to client engagements, strengthening both their capabilities and the value delivered to clients.The approach creates consistent service standards across a hybrid workforce while giving employees meaningful opportunities to grow professionally."Our goal has never been to simply train finance minds to report numbers," said Brandi Bonds, CEO of Next Level Now. "We're focused on developing strategic financial leaders who help businesses make better decisions, drive accountability, and achieve meaningful growth."The Strategic CFO Course has become a core part of every new CFO's onboarding experience at Next Level Now.Over 12 weeks, participants learn how to move beyond traditional financial reporting and become strategic business advisors who help organizations make better decisions and execute with confidence.The curriculum equips professionals to:- Turn financial data into actionable business decisions- Connect financial performance to organizational strategy- Drive accountability across leadership teams- Identify opportunities, risks, and next steps- Simplify complexity and create clarity for growing businesses- Lead with confidence, clarity, and impactUnlike many educational programs that remain theoretical, every lesson is reinforced through practical application in real client environments.The Strategic CFO Course is one of several 12-week educational programs Next Level Now is delivering throughout 2026 as part of its internal leadership and professional development curriculum.Current courses include:- Strategic CFO- Information Systems and Databases for Accounting Teams- Leadership Development- Crucial Conversations and Effective StorytellingEach course is designed to build technical expertise alongside communication, leadership, and strategic thinking skills that help professionals create greater value for clients.The curriculum also reinforces Next Level Now's core values:- Do the Right Thing, Always- Growth- Make an Impact- Entrepreneurial SpiritReceiving CPE approval allows Next Level Now to continue expanding its educational offerings beyond its own team.As additional qualifying courses are developed, the firm plans to make CPE-approved education available to organizations seeking practical, hands-on learning experiences for their finance and leadership teams.Rather than offering education focused solely on compliance, Next Level Now's courses are designed to help professionals immediately apply what they learn to improve business performance and leadership effectiveness."CPE approval validates the quality of our education," Bonds said. "What matters most is the standard we're creating. We're building leaders who don't just understand the numbers; they help businesses move forward. That's how we elevate our people, and that's how we create greater impact for our clients."About Next Level Now: Next Level Now is a fractional CFO and accounting firm that helps businesses gain financial clarity, improve profitability, and achieve sustainable growth. Through strategic financial leadership and a commitment to continuous professional development, Next Level Now helps organizations transform financial information into better business decisions while investing in the next generation of financial leaders.For more information about Next Level Now's CPE-approved educational programs, visit https://nextlevelnow.net

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