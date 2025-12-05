Next Level Now Becomes Women-Owned Under CEO Brandi Bonds; Sonja Fridell Pomerleau Named Equity Partner & COO

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Now (NLN), a leading provider of CFO-led financial and operational services for growth-focused companies, today announced a defining milestone in its evolution. Brandi Bonds, previously a shareholder and Managing Partner, has expanded her ownership by acquiring Founder Ken Peterson’s shares and will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Sonja Fridell Pomerleau, Vice President of Sales, joins as an equity partner and ascends to Chief Operating Officer.This transition represents the beginning of a bold new chapter - one shaped by expanded capability, deeper industry specialization, and a renewed commitment to elevating the financial leadership available to SMBs nationwide. NLN continues to strengthen its presence in the IT MSP sector, where it has become a trusted partner for strategic financial clarity, operational discipline, and PSA optimization.“This is an extraordinary moment for Next Level Now,” said Bonds. “Our team has built something truly special, an organization defined by its values, its people, and its impact. Bringing Sonja into the ownership group increases our ability to innovate, expand, and lead. Together, we are shaping the next era of outsourced financial leadership and helping clients scale with confidence.”Pomerleau added, “The MSP industry is evolving rapidly, and organizations are looking for partners who understand their operational reality and can guide them through growth with clarity and foresight. Brandi and I share a passion for empowering clients to unlock their potential, and I’m honored to help lead NLN into its next stage.”Founder Ken Peterson, who launched NLN 23 years ago, will remain with the firm as a CFO, supporting clients and ensuring continuity. “Leadership transitions are strongest when they come from within,” said Peterson. “Brandi and Sonja embody the culture, expertise, and vision that will carry NLN forward. The firm is in exceptional hands.”A Vision for 2026 and Beyond: Leading the Future of Financial LeadershipUnder its new leadership structure, NLN is entering a transformative stage - one focused on redefining what outsourced financial leadership can be for growing organizations:- Elevating Leadership-Aligned Financial Strategy: NLN will continue enhance its financial leadership services informed by EOSprinciples and Service Leadershipframeworks, helping clients build scalable, data-driven operating models that strengthen clarity, accountability, and performance.- Setting a New Standard for PSA and Finance-Stack Excellence: As MSPs and service businesses demand more automation, real-time visibility, and system integration, NLN is doubling down on PSA and finance-stack optimization. The firm will expand its technology team and deepen its expertise in platforms like HaloPSA and ConnectWise to deliver advanced reporting, operational streamlining, and integrated financial environments.- Building the Industry’s Strongest Financial Leadership Bench: With market demand accelerating, NLN will continue investing in top-tier CFOs, Advisors, Controllers, Accountants and Technologists. They will continue developing leaders who combine technical depth, strategic insight, and operational empathy. The firm’s goal is to set a new national standard for outsourced, imbedded financial excellence.About Next Level Now:Next Level Now provides embedded financial teams - CFOs, Controllers, Accountants, and technology specialists - to growth-minded organizations. With deep expertise in IT, SaaS, healthcare, and leadership-aligned financial operations, NLN delivers the insight , structure, and strategic partnership companies need to scale with clarity and confidence. NLN is committed to elevating financial leadership across the IT space and beyond, leveraging technology and AI to ensure organizations of all sizes can access the guidance they need to grow successfully.

