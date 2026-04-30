Next Level Now Announces Trademark for ROTRU™ Framework, Transforming Profitability for IT Managed Service Providers

Next Level Now trademarks ROTRU™, a data-driven framework helping MSPs boost profitability by optimizing clients, costs, and resource planning.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Now today announced that it has officially trademarked ROTRU™ (Revenue Optimization Through Resource Utilization), a strategic analytics framework designed to help IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) make smarter, data driven decisions that improve profitability and operational efficiency.ROTRU™ is a proprietary framework built by Next Level Now to help MSP leaders shift from reactive planning to proactive strategy. By analyzing client behavior, labor costs, and profitability metrics, ROTRU™ enables MSPs to focus on the right clients, optimize staffing, and increase margins without adding operational complexity.“Most MSPs are sitting on a goldmine of operational and financial data but are not using it to drive strategic decisions,” said Brandi Bonds, CEO of Next Level Now. “ROTRU™ helps MSP leaders turn that data into clarity, identifying which clients truly drive profitability, how resources should be allocated, and where the business can scale more efficiently. It is about moving from reactive operations to intentional, data driven growth.”The ROTRU™ framework delivers actionable insights through a structured three step methodology.1. Client Banding: Segment clients based on how they actually use services, not just revenue, revealing which clients generate the most value and which consume disproportionate resources.2. Cost Infrastructure Analysis: Analyze the true cost to serve each client segment by examining labor time, ticket volume, and operational effort. This helps identify where resources are misaligned with client value.3. Resource Planning by Band: Align staffing levels, technical skill sets, and service delivery models with real client demand, ensuring the right mix of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 technicians supports each client segment.As the managed services industry becomes increasingly competitive, MSPs must move beyond surface level performance metrics. ROTRU™ integrates data from PSA platforms such as ConnectWise and HaloPSA, along with financial systems, to generate insights that align service delivery with profitability.The framework helps MSP leaders answer critical questions including:• Which clients are truly profitable?• Are staffing levels aligned with demand?• Where should sales and marketing efforts focus?• Do pricing models reflect the true cost of service delivery?By connecting operational data with financial outcomes, ROTRU™ provides MSP executives with a clear roadmap for improving margins, refining their ideal client profile, and scaling their organizations strategically.ROTRU™ represents Next Level Now’s continued commitment to helping MSPs modernize financial strategy and operational planning. The framework transforms complex operational data into clear, actionable insights that support better decision making across leadership teams.For MSPs looking to move beyond reactive planning and unlock sustainable profitability, ROTRU™ provides a powerful path forward.To learn more about ROTRU™ and how it can transform MSP profitability, visit Next Level Now: https://nextlevelnow.net/

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