gusto! Expands Menu with New Adders & Snacks

new gusto! Snacks menu includes four flavor-packed options designed for today's more flexible eating occasions. new gusto! Adders allow guests to customize any bowl or wrap with a selection of fresh ingredients. gusto! logo

First-ever menu additions let guests customize chef-crafted bowls and wraps, while introducing new snacks for the moments between meals.

From the beginning, we've believed our guests shouldn't have to choose between real, fresh ingredients and incredible flavor” — Nate Hybl, Founder & CEO of gusto!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based fast-casual brand gusto! is introducing Adders and Snacks, two new menu offerings that give guests more choice and more occasions to enjoy the brand. Available beginning July 14 at all 13 metro Atlanta locations, the launch marks the first time guests can customize gusto!’s signature bowls and wraps, alongside a new lineup of snacks for today’s more flexible eating occasions.For the first time in gusto!’s 11-year history, guests can customize their favorite bowls and wraps with Adders—a collection of fresh ingredients that lets every guest put their own fresh twist on the flavors they love. At the same time, the Snacks menu introduces a new way to enjoy gusto!, with four menu items designed for everything from post-workout cravings and afternoon pick-me-ups to those moments when a full meal is more than you need."From the beginning, we've believed our guests shouldn't have to choose between real, fresh ingredients and incredible flavor," said Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto!. "Every gusto on our menu is intentionally designed to deliver both. With our new Adders menu, we're giving guests the freedom to make those signature flavors their own for the very first time. And with Snacks, we're creating even more ways to enjoy gusto! throughout the day."With Adders, guests can customize any bowl or wrap with a selection of fresh ingredients, including:● Fresh avocado slices● Grilled baby bellas● Pickled onions● Fresh jack cheese● Feta with fresh dill● Sesame scallions● Smoked tomato salsa● Mango mint relish● Fresh lime wedge● Extra signature saucesThe Snacks menu includes four flavor-packed options designed for today's more flexible eating occasions:● NEW! Protein Pack: A full portion of any protein paired with any signature sauce for protein-packed fuel.● NEW! Anytime Bowl: Your choice of base, protein and sauce—a lighter bowl that's perfect for the moments between meals.● NEW! Hummus + Flatbread: Creamy hummus paired with grilled flatbread.● Queso + Flatbread: Warm, melty queso served with grilled flatbread."Every menu decision we make is about delivering more value for our guests," said Ryan Stein, gusto!’s Senior Director of Marketing. "Adders and Snacks do exactly that by giving our guests more flexibility to customize their favorite bowls and wraps, and more opportunities to fuel up between meals."gusto! was built around a simple idea: refuel our world with life-giving food and good energy. This mission turned into a food promise: “Real ingredients. Huge flavors. No compromises.” Its globally-inspired bowls and wraps layer fresh fruits & vegetables, lean proteins, and superfoods into meals designed to leave guests energized instead of sluggish.The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique, bold flavor combinations they might not normally associate with healthy fare. Guests begin by choosing a base, a protein, and a gusto—a signature flavor combination. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.The brand continues to invest in its people by fostering a growth mindset and providing opportunities for upward mobility. For more information on gusto!, please visit www.whatsyourgusto.com and stay up to date via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.# # #About gusto!Inspired by leadership expert Dale Carnegie’s immortal words to “live today with gusto,” innovative leader Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to disrupt the standard of quick-casual at every level. With an eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, gusto! offers beautifully balanced meals, prepared in record time. Beyond its distinctive food and format, gusto! offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion, and positivity, setting it apart from other typical restaurant environments. Included in QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work" and Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Pacesetters Awards” and “Most Admired CEOs," gusto! continues to make an impact on the communities within its 13 locations, which are found in almost every neighborhood in the metro Atlanta area. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com

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