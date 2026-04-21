Atlanta’s gusto! Challenges Ultra-Processed Food Culture With ‘Feel Good Flavor’

gusto!'s new vibrant bowls highlight freshness and abundance gusto! logo

Local fast-casual brand plants its flag for life-giving food in a city known for bold indulgence

We believe people are ready for something better — food that actually supports the lives they’re trying to live.” — Nate Hybl, Founder & CEO of gusto!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a food culture dominated by mass production and hyper-processed convenience, one Atlanta-born fast-casual brand is choosing to play the long game. gusto! is doubling down on its founding mission with a renewed focus on “Feel Good Flavor,” declaring that everyday food should fuel life — not drain it.“We’re a small brand operating inside a very big system,” said founder and CEO Nate Hybl. “The processed food machine is massive. It’s optimized for cost, shelf life, and even addiction. It’s everywhere. But we believe people are ready for something better — food that actually supports the lives they’re trying to live.”Founded in Atlanta in 2014, gusto! was built around a simple idea: refuel the world with life-giving food and good energy. This mission turned into a food promise: “Real ingredients. Huge flavors. No compromises.” Its globally inspired bowls and wraps layer fresh fruits & vegetables, lean proteins, and superfoods into meals designed to leave guests energized instead of sluggish.“After 11 years in this business, I’ve learned something simple,” Hybl said. “It’s easier to make food taste good if you don’t care what goes into it. What’s hard is making fresh and healthy food from scratch — peeling, chopping, mixing and building flavor the way real kitchens do. That’s the line we drew on day one.”“For us, this isn’t about trends,” Hybl continued. “It’s about how people actually feel two hours after they eat. Do they feel clear? Focused? Ready for the rest of their day? Or are they fighting through a crash? We believe fast food doesn’t have to come with a trade-off.”The renewed brand commitment centers on everyday energy. Rather than preach or politicize food, the company is focusing on something more practical: offering bold, vibrant meals that prioritize both taste and vitality.“Most people don’t need another diet,” Hybl said. “They need food they can trust on a Tuesday at 12:30. Food that fuels their work, their families, their ambitions. That’s what we’re building.”Atlanta has long influenced American food culture, from indulgent comfort staples to iconic beverages. But it is also a city defined by reinvention. gusto! sees this moment as an opportunity to help write the next chapter — one that pairs bold Southern spirit with fresher ingredients, brighter flavors, and a more energizing future.To support this evolution, gusto! has refined both its product and brand experience, which was validated by customer research conducted this past Fall. The updates include a more vibrant bowl presentation that highlights freshness and abundance, expanded protein offerings (including steak and salmon), simplified menu boards for easier ordering, a refreshed uniform program, and restaurant updates. Each change is designed to make life-giving food more accessible, intuitive, and consistent across all 13 metro Atlanta locations.The refreshed experience launches April 21.For more information, visit www.whatsyourgusto.com # # #About gusto!Inspired by leadership expert Dale Carnegie’s immortal words to “live today with gusto,” innovative leader Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to disrupt the standard of quick-casual at every level. With an eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, gusto! offers beautifully balanced meals, prepared in record time. Beyond its distinctive food and format, gusto! offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion, and positivity, setting it apart from other typical restaurant environments. Included in QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work" and Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Pacesetters Awards” and “Most Admired CEOs," gusto! continues to make an impact on the communities within its 13 locations, which are found in almost every neighborhood in the metro Atlanta area. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com.

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