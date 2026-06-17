Creature Comforts Expands Spirits Offerings with Sapelo Aperitivo, a Citrus Liqueur Rooted in Sapelo Island Heritage

Sapelo Aperitivo, a bright, spritz-ready, citrus-forward liqueur from Creature Comforts Sapelo Aperitivo, a bright, spritz-ready, citrus-forward liqueur from Creature Comforts Creature Comforts Logo

New spritz-ready aperitivo supports community-led agriculture and long-term opportunity tied to Sapelo Island’s rare heritage citrus

Sapelo Aperitivo began with a simple idea that a rare citrus with deep roots on Sapelo Island could inspire a distinctive beverage while helping create demand for the crop over time.” — Adam Beauchamp, Creature Comforts Co-Founder and CEO

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creature Comforts Brewing Company is proud to introduce Sapelo Aperitivo, a bright, spritz-ready, citrus-forward liqueur developed in partnership with Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO), a Saltwater Geechee-led nonprofit working to preserve the culture, heritage, and agricultural traditions of Sapelo Island.Inspired by the Sapelo Sour Orange, a rare heritage citrus with deep roots on the Georgia coast, Sapelo Aperitivo was created to help build demand for a nearly lost crop and offer a distinctive new addition to Creature Comforts’ growing spirits portfolio.“Sapelo Aperitivo began with a simple idea that a rare citrus with deep roots on Sapelo Island could inspire a distinctive beverage while helping create demand for the crop over time,” said Creature Comforts Co-Founder and CEO Adam Beauchamp. “Creature’s role is to support SOLO’s work by helping build a market for Sapelo Sour Oranges so that, as the orchard and supply chain grow, the additional revenue will support community-led agriculture, heritage preservation, and long-term economic opportunity on the island.”The partnership between Creature Comforts and SOLO supports the nonprofit’s mission to preserve the culture, heritage, and traditions of the Saltwater Geechee people of Sapelo Island by helping create a commercial future for the Sapelo Sour Orange. Through the initiative, SOLO is working to establish a community-led orchard, expand agricultural development, and create new economic opportunities tied to the island’s rare heritage citrus.Available now statewide in 750 mL bottles, Sapelo Aperitivo is the latest addition to the award-winning beverage company’s growing spirits portfolio. At 11% ABV, Sapelo features bright citrus notes — including those derived in part from Sapelo Sour Oranges — balanced by traditional bittersweet complexity, creating a versatile aperitivo designed for spritzes, cocktails, or simple serves over ice.The Sapelo Sour Orange is a descendant of the bittersweet Seville oranges brought to Sapelo by the Spanish in the 1600s. A classic bitter orange long prized in citrus liqueurs and aperitivo-style beverages, only a handful of wild trees remain on the island. Together with SOLO, Creature Comforts is using sales of this beverage to support the establishment of the first commercial orchard and supply chain for Sapelo Sour Oranges.“Creature Comforts is helping us secure the land for the planting of the orchard and setting up a profit-share to help cover additional costs of operating the orchard and supporting our mission,” said SOLO Executive Director Maurice Bailey.Beauchamp added, “We believe the strongest version of preservation is one that also creates opportunity. By helping establish a commercial market for Sapelo Sour Oranges, this project connects heritage, agriculture, and economic opportunity in a way that can endure.”Sapelo Aperitivo also reflects Creature Comforts’ continued evolution into a broader beverage company. The release is part of the brand’s years-long strategy to expand beyond craft beer and create exceptional drinks that meet its fans across more occasions and areas of the bar menu.“The Creature Comforts brand exists to foster human connection, and we believe great drinks can help bring people together,” Beauchamp added. “As we continue expanding beyond beer, we’re looking for opportunities to create beverages with real character — products that are compelling in the glass and thoughtful in how they come to life.”The brand’s spirits lineup includes Sun Glow, a ready-to-drink vodka seltzer made with seven-times-distilled American vodka, real fruit juice and no added sugar, available in Cherry Lime, Peach, Citrus and Tropical. Winning Colors Bourbon recently earned Gold at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additional bottled house spirits include London Dry Gin, Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and Coffee Liqueur, with more products currently in development.Since its inception, Creature Comforts has grown into one of the country’s leading craft breweries, becoming the 29th-largest in America. Known for its wide range of highly rated and award-winning beers, Creature Comforts offers year-round and seasonal options such as Tropicália (American IPA), Classic City Lager (Lager), and Flash Cat (Hazy Imperial IPA). Classic City Lager has won two Gold Medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, Creature was named the Official Taproom and Craft Beer of UGA Athletics.For more information about Creature Comforts, please visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com

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