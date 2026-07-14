What’s Up Underwater

Georgia DNR updates from the world of freshwater aquatic wildlife include the following:

Sicklefin Monitoring Stats

This year’s monitoring focused on sicklefin redhorse tagged and released 29 of the state-endangered suckers found in Georgia only in Brasstown Creek near the Tennessee line.

Ten of the sicklefin had been caught before (one had a PIT tag from 2015). Eggs collected from spawning females will help raise fish for stocking across the species’ historical range.

DID YOU KNOW …

Hellbender Reports

Hellbender released back into its stream home (James Miles/GaDNR)

Eastern hellbender sightings have been cropping up in northeast Georgia lately. DNR fisheries biologist James Miles and technician Leon Brotherton came across the adult hellbender above while sampling for fish in a mountain stream.

The public is asked to report encounters with hellbenders or Georgia’s other four giant salamanders at GaGiantSalamander@dnr.ga.gov. The information will help DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section conserve these whopper amphibians.

Top: DNR staff with a sicklefin redhorse on Brasstown Creek (GaDNR)

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