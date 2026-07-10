Georgia Fishing Report: July 10, 2026

Camping AND Fishing? Sign me up! Did you know that multiple Georgia Public Fishing Areas offer different types of camping opportunities? Many of these campgrounds have also recently gone through renovations, including at Rocky Mountain PFA, Evans PFA and McDuffie PFA. More information about PFAs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas, and you can reserve campsites at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

NEWS TO KNOW

Where to Find Fishing Info: Visit our Angler Resources webpage at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources to find general fishing info, links to trout fishing news and stocking reports, angler reward programs, fishing forecasts (details info about species, best methods and more for 31 lakes and 18 rivers) and an interactive fishing map to help find a location close to you!

DRIVING Conservation Work – the Trout and Bass License Plate: Georgia offers two license plates that support fisheries efforts – so put one on your car today! Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates and visit your county tag office to grab yours!

It’s time to turn the 1-day fishing trip into a multi-day trip when you camp and Go Fish Georgia!

(Fishing report courtesy of Josh Stafford, fisheries biologist with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

RESERVOIR REPORT

LAKE ALLATOONA

Allatoona spotted bass. (Photo courtesy of Dashawn Johnson)

Bass (courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, Southern Fishing) — Bass fishing is fair. The fish are going deeper and deeper as the air temperatures and the boat traffic as the water gets hotter and as the thermocline sinks. Concentrate in the 18 to 25 foot range on the sides of points and humps that drop off into the river channel on the main lake. The fish are taking small finesse worms rigged on a Weedless Wonder head. The drop shotting 3 or 4 inch Yamamoto Cuttail worm is working. This is when Sonar is handy to track the baits and the fish under the boat. Rig the drop shot leader at about 2 to 3 feet up from the sinker. The night bite seems to be improving. Use the DD 20 Lucky Craft crank baits primarily on those same main lake humps and points with brush piles on them. The spot tail minnows caught with the cast net is a good trick on an aggressive bite. Work the Spot Tails on a drop shot rig off of main lake points and humps and hold on.

Allatoona spotted bass. (Photo courtesy of Dashawn Johnson)

LAKE HARTWELL

Some nice striped bass recently caught on Hartwell. (Photo courtesy of Fisher Fleming)

Bass (courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, Southern Fishing): The bass have moved out and start deeper than before so now the depth ranges are 20 to 35 feet. Fish humps, major creek arm points and main lake points are the key. These areas need some really deep water next to them specially a ledge which has been a key component lately. A few things have done well for us that is a Zara Spook Jr., a Duo Realis spin bait, a drop shot and a jig. First work the top water over these areas they key was to have brush or fish over the ledges for the suspended fish. Then follow up with the spy baits. Watch the Lowrance Down Scan with the patented Fish Reveal technology see the dots and the arches or lines depending on how fast the boat is moving. Keep moving to find those active fish then work the area with the above mentioned baits. Try the drop shot fish and use an 18 inch leader all day. Be patient and keep moving throughout the day. The warm weather and warm water has the fish are going to stay deep.

Some nice striped bass recently caught on Hartwell. (Photo courtesy of Fisher Fleming)

LAKE LANIER

Bass (courtesy of Phil Johnson (pjohnson15@hotmail.com or 770-366-8845); report via Southern Fishing) — Bass fishing on Lake Lanier is good but hot. The lake is currently four and a half feet below full pool and the water temperature is running in the mid-eighties. Overall, the lake is clear with slight stain in places up the river. The bass are set up in their summer locations now which are humps, long points and ledges that have structure in the twenty to forty foot range. The main patterns that have been working have been top water and the drop shot but the Spot Choker bite is just beginning to pick up. For the top water it has been several baits but all of them have been in the chrome color. The Riser, Ima Skimmer, Chug Bug and Krej have all been producing over the structure. It’s important to utilize FFS with all the techniques this time of year to determine if the bass are there and where they are located regarding the structure. It has taken quite a bit of looking at different areas to find the bass but when you do you can often catch several. The Fluke has been producing over the structure and on the points with the Chartreuse Shad, Chartreuse or White and Chartreuse colors. If the top water bite is off, you can go to the Drop Shot in the same areas and target the bass using either an Epik Flash or Sweet Rosy color worm. Some days it’s critical to hit them right on the nose so be aware of how they are set up around the brush. For the same bass around the brush, a three eights Spot Choker with a Mayor trailer has begun to produce. The key to this bait is to stay off the brush and get the bait to the same depth as the bass. Swim it by them and if they react, speed up your retrieve to trigger the bite. It’s very hot out there so moving to find the bass isn’t always a bad them.

A good looking striped bass recently caught on Lanier (Photo courtesy of Tom Becker)

Linesides (courtesy of Buck Cannon, Buck Tales Fishing Products & Guide Service (404-510-1778); report via Southern Fishing): Lake Lanier stripers are everywhere from Baldridge Creek to Gainesville. Using the electronics to locate the schools. The down line bite seems to work the best. Blue backs is the bait of choice fished 30 to 50 feet deep. Primary points that connect to the river channels is a good starting point. Check the live bait often. Have a flat line out the back 50 to 100 feet behind the boat. Remember to wear your life jacket.

A good looking striped bass recently caught on Lanier (Photo courtesy of Tom Becker

Crappie (courtesy of Captain Josh Thornton (770-530-6493) ); report via Southern Fishing): Lake Lanier crappie fishing is excellent the water temperature is 87. The Crappie are moving to deep brush. The fish we are catching are in 15 to 25 feet of water. Large fish are away from or at the outside edges of the large schools of fish. The jig color of choice is translucent and gold. For your best fishing experience consider using the following equipment: a one piece ACC Crappie Stix rod and reel paired with 4 or 6 pound test K9 line with a Atx lure company jig. Further optimizing your efforts with a Garmin LiveScope. To schedule your guided Lake Lanier crappie fishing trip, please contact Captain Josh Thornton at 770 530 6493.

LAKE WEISS

Bass (courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, Southern Fishing): Bass fishing is fair. Texas rigged worm and jig around brush piles is the main focus with top water presentations early. Then fish around seawalls, points and shallow docks. Target brush piles in 10 to 20 feet of water once the sun gets higher. Pay close attention to creek channel swings and secondary points holding baitfish. In the summer months bass move to deeper cooler water as they follow their prey of choice shad and perch. In July and August fishing becomes tough as the bass are harder to find because they stay in deeper water or under shoreline aquatic vegetation.

Crappie (courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, Southern Fishing): Crappie fishing is fair and they have spawned and have started moving back to deeper water, they can be caught Spider rigging with live minnows over deep brush. Shooting docks with jigs is also producing some fish.

WEST POINT LAKE

Bass (courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, Southern Fishing): Bass fishing is good. Over the next couple of weeks look for the deeper bite to continue with the onset of the busy weekendsand high water temperatures. Boat traffic will further push fish offshore so focus on offshore structure. This is when the Lowrance Structure Scan can help pinpoint exactly where the fish are. Look for humps and roadbeds in depths from twelve to twenty feet of water. Use Carolina rigged trick worms in green pumpkin with a one ounce weight. The heavier weight will keep the weight in contact with the bottom which is critical. Use a slow dragging motion as fish are not very active with the warmer temperatures. During times of current generation a deep diving crank bait will work as well. Use a Strike King series 6XD in a shad pattern with 12 pound test Sufix Advantage clear monofilament.

RIVER REPORT

Support Trout Fishing! Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year. See more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates. Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs which can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/trout. Hatcheries and wild trout efforts both benefit from the trout tag.

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Contributions for the Central Georgia fishing report are thanks to Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 5.6 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Several baits and patterns are working. Where the herring are present, use spinner baits in any color as long as white is the primary. The Lowrance Structure Scan and Down Scan technology is the ticket to locating these summertime fish. Work the main lake rocks and weed beds and look for any signs of rising fish. Check out the rip rap in early morning and use a Rapala #7 and a #5 Shad Rap in baby bass or shiner and the spinnerbait. There has been a good bite up the lake in the cooler water. Bush Hogs and green lizards on a light Texas rig are working on wood. Points have been best in the middle of the day, along with a 200 all-white Bandit.

LAKE SINCLAIR

This 25lb catfish was caught by a 13-year-old boy off a dock on Lake Sinclair. Great work!

This 25lb catfish was caught by a 13-year-old boy off a dock on Lake Sinclair. Great work!

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.5 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. At daylight, use the Whopper Ploppers and have both sizes in pearl and chrome. Blue back Rat L Traps right on the banks can draw strikes. This is a very fisherman-friendly lake, and the fish cooperate almost all year. During the day, work the lower lake creeks and ledges with a Zoom watermelon seed lizard or worm either on a Texas or Carolina rig. The bass are on the main lake points, reef markers, and main rocky points. A chrome 1/2-ounce Rat L Trap later in the day on points can draw bass from great distances. Rapala #7 Shad Raps in the shad and black back on 10-pound test line are working. Texas rigs can catch fish all day. Pick any color in green. Shad Raps are always a great all-day lure. Carry two or three sizes and mix up the colors.

LAKE RUSSELL

LAKE RUSSELL IS DOWN 1.4 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. The bass are mostly small spots. The small #5 Rapala Shad Raps in shad pattern and blue back are working. Use light 8-pound test Sufix Advance line. Fish for spots with smaller baits. Anything green in a soft plastic is a spotted bass favorite. Fish down to the dam area and work the shallow ledges in the creek and deep cuts close by. Use Poe’s 400 Cedar Shad crank baits and a Zoom u tail worm. This is a good time of year to practice the drop sow rigs with small finesse-style Keitech lures in shad. Be sure to use at least an 18-inch leader. Down the lake, use the June bug Zoom trick worm and use a tiny split shot weight. Add some red dye with garlic Jacks Juice scent on the worm.

LAKE OCONEE

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. The lake is full and the main lake is clear, though stained up the rivers. The best bite is deep. The fish have moved into the summer patterns. Deep cranking the shoal markers in the mouth of Richland creek and the mouth of Double Branches will produce fish. The bite is best when Ga. Power is pulling water. On most days, that is in the afternoon. Us a deep diving crank bait like a Norman’s DD22. Most of the fish will come from 15 to 20 feet deep. Another option that will produce most days is at first light or just before daylight. Use a white Bass Pro Shops Enticer spinnerbait fished on the sea walls and deep boat docks. Keep a Zoom trick worm handy as a backup if the fish misses the buzz bait. Pitch the trick worm into the spot and there is a good chance of picking up the fish that missed the buzz bait. Run a Fish Head underspin with a small Fluke. Add on for a few extra strikes. In the summer months, bass move to deeper cooler water as they follow their prey of choice: shad and perch. Summertime fishing becomes tough as the bass are harder to find because they stay in deeper water or under shoreline aquatic vegetation.

LAKE JACKSON

This nice bass was caught using a Boogle Bug just below Jackson Lake dam!

LAKE JACKSON IS FULL, 80’S – Bass – both spots and largemouth – are fair, but finding big fish has been tough. The small fish are feeding on small 1/4-ounce Rat L Traps and #5 Rapala Shad Raps. Shad colors are the best choice. Use light line to get the extra action and depths from the baits. Now head to the rocks, any rocks. Rip rap on the ramps, or rocks on the bridges and on the points. Make lots of casts. The fish early and late are aggressive and will chase baits but try a stop and go retrieve. The best tip is to keep moving and cover a lot of water. Small shad Zoom Flukes on a lead head will work. Cast them and reel them back with a regular retrieve. Rig a Zoom finesse worm in blue pumpkin on a split shot rig and swim it on the same rocks.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

MARBEN PUBLIC FISHING AREA (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) —

Marben PFA Information

Water Level: Most ponds remain full, except for some smaller ponds.

Water Clarity: 18 – 36”, depending on plankton bloom and amount of rain

Surface Temperature: 72 – 80 degrees. Cooler late spring nights have maintained lower water temps, especially in the larger lakes. However, temperatures will most likely increase rapidly in June.

Marben PFA Fishing Guide

Our PFA ponds have been producing as well, especially for anglers able to fish early mornings and again in the cooler evening hours. The mid-day fishing has been challenging this past week, but anglers who have stayed into the evening have had their patience rewarded. Anglers reported catching 2-3lb bass on wacky rigged green pumpkin senkos and crawfish soft plastic baits. For those looking to catch bream, the later evenings’ hours have been producing nice numbers of shellcracker. Fish red wigglers near the bottom to get in on the action. The last hour before sunset has been good for people looking for catfish. Chicken liver and earthworms set out near piers and downed trees in the water have been the spot for taking home channel catfish.

Largemouth: Early morning and late in the afternoon are the best time to try and catch largemouth bass. Using baits mimicking shad or any finesse rigs such as drop shots are a safe bet. Crank baits, jerk baits, and top water lures have also yielded success recently for anglers. Try fishing on or near the bottom of the ponds.

Crappie: Few crappie are being caught this time of year. As temperatures continue to increase, night fishing may yield better results. Whether it’s during the day or at night try fishing suspended brush piles or structures.

Bream: Using Red wigglers and wax worms are a good bet for this time of year. Try fishing at different depths with these. Smaller beetles, spins, or grub imitation bits could work as well. Fishing for bream should pick up in the late afternoon and at night.

Channel Catfish: Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

MCDUFFIE PUBLIC FISHING AREA (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

Well folks, there is no mistaking it. It’s July in Georgia, and boy has it been warm at McDuffie PFA this past week. The best way to get your mind off that heat is to set it on fishing, and that’s just what our visitors have been doing. Bream bites have been consistent this week, with the best bites coming just off the edge of weedy areas on the pond banks. Bream will hang out in these areas for the protection provided by the weeds from predators, as well as the food sources living in that vegetation. Earthworms cut into smaller portions and smaller beetlespins have been popular baits lately for bringing in bream.

Bass have been found in deeper waters, and anglers have been going with deep-diving lures to get down to where the fish are. A deep-diving crankbait and a texas-rigged crawdad was the combination used by one of our regulars to bring in a few nice sized largemouth this week. The channel cat bite has been pretty good this past week. The largest reported catfish this week was a 6-pounder caught in Jones Lake. Take advantage of the opportunity to fish Jones when the other lakes are closed for the night. Try mixing up your bait selection when going after the channels. Earthworms, chicken livers, caterpillars, shrimp, and hot dogs have all been used to bring home some catfish on the PFA.

The photos above show some great McDuffie PFA bass catches: While big reservoirs usually get most of the attention and coverage, don’t pass up small ponds for summertime bass fishing action! Topwaters are excellent picks in the morning and evening. Frogs, poppers, buzzbaits, and propbaits are some great picks on smaller waters. If you’re like me, you might have a few extra baits hanging around your house – but who’s counting, right? Some classic baits you probably have laying around such as a Jitterbug, Hula Popper, and Pop-R will still catch them out there! Bass don’t care if they aren’t the newest bait on the shelves – those lures have caught fish for decades for a reason! Apart from the topwaters, focus on shade lines, brush, and deeper structure in ponds during the summertime heat. Again, sticking to some tried-and-true tactics like dragging a big Texas-rigged worm, crawling a jig or creature bait, or slowly working a swim jig around cover just might be the ticket to a fun day of summer pond fishing. Your trusted canine might even want to join you, too!

FLAT CREEK PUBLIC FISHING AREA (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) –

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats, though we had someone catch a 4lb bass off the dock this week!

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

(Fishing report courtesy of Don Harrison, Region Supervisor for SE Georgia fisheries, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

FISH A SOUTHEAST GEORGIA PUBLIC FISHING AREA!

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Ocmulgee PFA catches bringing smiles!

Ken Burke fished the area 2 mornings this week and caught 2 fish (3 lbs 2 oz & 4 lbs 15 oz) on Tuesday and then on Wed he caught 3 bass (4-12, 3-12, & 2-6). He caught the fish on shakey heads and crankbaits. Erik Sandal (Area Manager) talked with an angler this morning and he had some topwater action early in the day.

DODGE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Terry Sowell reported that the action has been slow this week. He intercepted 2 anglers that fished Wed am and they only caught 1 bass (2-6 lbs).

HUGH GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Travis Hudson also reported that action has been slow in this heat at Hugh Gillis. A couple individuals reported that they have been coming late in the evening and fishing after dark. They were catching some nice channel cats and bluegill.

PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Southwest Georgia will be back with a report next week. Until then, think about visiting one of the SW Georgia Public Fishing Areas!

PUBLIC FISHING AREAS:

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