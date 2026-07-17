Georgia Fishing Report: July 17, 2026

We hope that this weekend provides you with a few hours (or more) of time to go wet a line. Looking for a place to go? Visit one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas in the state for waters managed for fishing, and that also offer other activities like picnic tables, hiking trails, restrooms and more! Some areas even have archery ranges and camping facilities. More information about PFAs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas.

NEWS TO KNOW

Upcoming Expos: Come see the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division staff at the upcoming GON Outdoor Blast (July 24-26) and the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Buckarama (Aug. 14-16). Both expos offer plenty of things to get you excited about the upcoming hunting season. We will see you there!

Camp at a Georgia Public Fishing Area: Many of the Georgia PFAs offer overnight camping, from primitive to RV full hookups! More information about PFAs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas, and you can reserve campsites at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

DRIVING Conservation Work – the Trout and Bass License Plate: Georgia offers two license plates that support fisheries efforts – so put one on your car today! Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates and visit your county tag office to grab yours!

Make fishing part of your weekend plans and Go Fish Georgia!

(Fishing report courtesy of Joshua Barber with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

The summer patterns are here, and that includes slowing down and fishing deeper. The rivers have produced some good fish this week. The bass bite has been good also.

River Gages as of July 16th:

Doctortown on the Altamaha – 3.7 feet and rising

Lumber City on the Ocmulgee – 2.2 feet and rising

Clyo on the Savannah – 4.2 feet and rising

Statenville on the Alapaha – 3.0 feet and falling

Alapaha on the Alapaha – 2.7 feet and falling

Waycross on the Satilla – 5.8 feet and falling

Atkinson on the Satilla – 5.4 feet and falling

Quitman on the Withlacoochee – 2.0 feet and falling

Macclenny on the Saint Marys – 1.8 feet and steady

Fargo on the Suwannee – 1.8 feet and rising

First Quarter Moon is on July 21st. To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

ALTAMAHA RIVER

Justin Harrison and a friend fished out of Jaycee Landing today (July 16th). They managed to catch 9 bass while using soft plastic worms. There was an evening tournament at Altamaha Park yesterday (July 15th). It took 12 pounds to win it. The big fish weighed around 5 pounds. A bass tournament will be held at Jaycee Landing this Saturday (July 18th) from safelight to 3-P.M. Entry Fee is $80 dollars. Anyone is welcome to fish it.

SATILLA RIVER

Scott Hamlin reported catching a couple nice messes of channel catfish on chicken livers in the upper river last week. Before your next trip to the river, stop by Satilla Feed and Outdoors located at 2270 US-84 in Blackshear. They have a variety of rods, reels, and fishing tackle. For hours, call 912-449-3001.

LITTLE RIVER

Jim Jurney fished below Adel last Saturday morning and landed 5 bass. The biggest one measured almost 22 inches long. He lost two bass that probably weighed 4-5 pounds. He was using a black Zoom Magnum Trick Worm with a 1/16 oz. tungsten bullet weight.

WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER

Jim O’Conner had two great trips on the river this week. On the first trip, he landed over 15 Suwannee bass up to 15 inches long. The fish ate a Rebel Liveflex Creek Craw. On the second trip, he boated over a dozen largemouth bass (most weighed around 3.5-4.5 pounds). He flipped a black/blue craw with an 1/8 oz. tungsten weight around structure to get his bites.

LAKES AND PONDS

A tournament was held at Paradise Public Fishing Area near Tifton last Saturday. Around 20 boats participated in the tournament. It was a three fish limit instead of five to try to reduce fish mortality. I won first place with 9.02-lbs and I also won big fish with a 4.56-lb. bass. Matthew Bennett and Justin Hart took second place with 7.58-lbs., and Kevin Donald and Mike Willaford won third place with 7.52-lbs. Jimmy Zinker reported that the night fishing topwater bite has slowed down this week. He fished at a lake last night and caught three bass up to around 3 ½-lbs. on topwater lures. Rocky Barnard caught a big bass last Saturday while using an FA Lures pumpkin seed color stick bait.

OKEFENOKEE SWAMP

The boat ramp on the west side (Stephen C. Foster State Park) is still currently closed due to some renovations that are taking place around the boat basin. They now estimate that it will be reopened sometime in August. Anglers can still launch kayaks, canoes, and small boats from the bank. Captain Bert Deener offers guided fishing trips in the Okefenokee. To book a trip with him, visit his website bertsjigsandthings.com. Latest Swamp level on the east side was 120.20 feet.

SALTWATER (GEORGIA COAST)

Two anglers recently fished in the Brunswick area and reported that they caught 22 trout on live shrimp. Some of the trout were big. Two anglers fished in the Saint Marys area this week and caught 4 flounder, 3 black drum, and a pair of trout. Anglers have been catching trout and some nice flounder at the Jekyll Island Pier.

FISH A SOUTHEAST GEORGIA PUBLIC FISHING AREA!

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

DODGE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Terry Sowell reported that the action has been slow this week. He intercepted 2 anglers that fished Wed am and they only caught 1 bass (2-6 lbs).

HUGH GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Travis Hudson also reported that action has been slow in this heat at Hugh Gillis. A couple individuals reported that they have been coming late in the evening and fishing after dark. They were catching some nice channel cats and bluegill.

PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Before your next fishing trip, stop by Winge’s Bait and Tackle located at 440 Memorial Drive in Waycross. They have all the tackle you need for a successful trip! For their hours, call 912-283-9400.

If you have any fishing reports or fish pictures that you would like to be included in this report, email them to me joshuabfishhunter@gmail.com or send them through Messenger on Southern Waters Fishing Report’s Facebook Page.

Southwest Georgia will be back with a report next week. Until then, think about visiting one of the SW Georgia Public Fishing Areas!

PUBLIC FISHING AREAS:

(Fishing report courtesy of John Damer, fisheries biologist with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

RESERVOIR REPORT

Lake Burton Angler Awards: (From Fisheries Biologist Kyle Rempe) — This week, brothers Hayden and Holbrook both brought fish to our certified scales at Burton Hatchery that qualified for Georgia Angler Awards. Holbrook caught an impressive brown trout that measured just under 17 inches and weighed 2lbs 12.8oz. Not to be outdone, Hayden landed a monster chain pickerel that was 21.4 inches long and pulled the scale down to 2lbs 13.4oz. Hayden’s pickerel may even set a new lake record if certified by Georgia Outdoor News (Georgia DNR certifies official state records, while GON maintains local lake/river specific records). Congrats to both young anglers on their exceptional catches! For more info on the Georgia Angler Award Program, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.

Carters Lake Walleye and Striper Report: (This report courtesy of Eric Crowley, Lake and Stream Guide Service) –Level: 0.75 feet below 1074. Temp: 80s. Clarity: Clear. Summer is here, and it’s hot already. Warm water and boat traffic mean it’s time to start early.

Walleye : The walleye have moved out deep with the bait and will be there until next spring. Thirty to 50 feet is about as shallow as you’ll see one. This opens up a vertical bite and a trolling bite. Trolling baits over humps and points looking for hungry eyes is a great way to put a few in the boat. Look for holding fish on the sonar and target them just over their heads. This is one of our best months for big fish and consistent numbers trolling. For those going vertical, it’s time to break out the flutter spoons. If the fish won’t bite, try trolling or hit them in the face with a flutter spoon. Big, small, chrome, colored, it varies day to day, so have a few options.

: The walleye have moved out deep with the bait and will be there until next spring. Thirty to 50 feet is about as shallow as you’ll see one. This opens up a vertical bite and a trolling bite. Trolling baits over humps and points looking for hungry eyes is a great way to put a few in the boat. Look for holding fish on the sonar and target them just over their heads. This is one of our best months for big fish and consistent numbers trolling. For those going vertical, it’s time to break out the flutter spoons. If the fish won’t bite, try trolling or hit them in the face with a flutter spoon. Big, small, chrome, colored, it varies day to day, so have a few options. Stripers : The stripers have moved to their summer pattern of feeding early and then heading for the trees. Live alewives are always a go-to. Downlines are the trick. Long 12-lb. leaders and circle hooks will help you catch and release fish quickly. Break out the Hydroglow and net some bait before sunrise, or fish artificials. Those flutter spoons are key here, too. Big Parker spoons or a 3.5-inch Krocodile spoon will typically get the job done. Look for fish between 59 and 80 feet, then drop the spoon. Then take it away, pause on the retrieve, as it will trigger strikes on followers. Also, it’s a good time to break out the Captain Mack’s Umbrella rigs, working them 150 to 180 feet back at idle will work just fine. Work the creeks and creek mouths after sunup in a zig-zag pattern.

Blue Ridge Lake Walleye and Trout Report: (This report courtesy of Eric Crowley, Lake and Stream Guide Service) — Level: 2 feet below 1686. Temp: Low 80s. Clarity: Clear to 10 feet. Blue Ridge had a slow start but has really fired up in the last two weeks. The walleye have started holding in the 30- to 45-foot range and can be caught on live bait or by trolling artificials. Really get the baits in their face and use the lightest gear possible in this clear water. The main lake and lower river section have been the most productive, as that’s where the food is. It’s also where the trout are. Big rainbows and, yes, even a couple of brown trout have been caught recently, and the bite should get better from here. Lures, spoons, spinners… anything shiny will get the job done. Vary the speed and presentations to figure out exactly what they want, and you’ll have some great days loading the boat.

Lake Allatoona Bass Report: (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com ) — LAKE ALLATOONA IS FULL, in the 80’s. Bass fishing is fair. The fish are solidly in their deeper summer haunts, and the brush pile bite is starting up. The Sammy top water bite is good early. Once the sun gets high the main lake fish are going deep at 15 to 18 feet. Use a 3/16th ounce camo colored Spot Stalker with a 4.5-inch Yamamoto Cut Tail worm in pumpkin and green colors. Also, a small drop shot using a ¼ ounce drop shot sinker and a #4 Splitshot Drop shot Gamakatsu hook. Nose hooking a 3.5- or 4-inch Yamamoto Cut tail in either blue pearl, cinnamon brown or smoke color to mimic the small threadfin and spot tail minnows will work. The key is still small baits, and this will continue throughout most of the summer. Be patient and be sure the bait is in at least 15 feet of water. A weightless Senko skipped under docks and let them sink down a few feet will produce some fish as well as the water under the docks is quite a bit cooler. It takes some patience, but it will work. The spot stalker head is a great tool for fishing the brush piles due to its specific design.

Lake Lanier Bass Report: (This report courtesy of Phil Johnson, 770-366-8845 via www.southernfishing.com) — LAKE LANIER IS DOWN 4.8 FEET, in the 80’s. Bass fishing is good. The lake is currently about five feet below full pool and the water temperature is running in the mid to upper eighties. Overall, the lake is clear with some slight stain in the backs of the creeks and up the river. The bass are definitely in the traditional summer areas now so the focus should be on structure in the twenty-five-to-forty-foot range located on the humps and long points. Ledges with structure in the same depth range are also good targets. The top water bite is still productive using a Riser, Skimmer, Chug Bug, Krej, Fluke or Gunfish over the structure particularly if there is some wind. The main color for all of the baits has been some form of chrome on sunny days and bone on cloudy days. This activity is scattered so be prepared to work several areas and expect them to come up at any time The drop shot bite has gotten stronger as the bass move to the deeper structure. They can be positioned anywhere around the brush so using your electronics to target them becomes a key this time of year. They may be in the brush, on top of it or stuck to the bottom around it. The key is to get the drop shot right in front of their nose. Blue Lily, Epik Flaxh and Sweet Rosy colors have been very effective worm colors to trigger the strikes. The nighttime bite is still working with the half ounce black/blue or black/chartreuse half ounce spinnerbait or a deep diving crankbait. Work these baits very slowly on the rocky points and banks out to the twenty-five-foot range for the fun night bite. Be careful in the heat but the bite is still there so Go Catch ‘Em!

Lake Lanier Striper Report: (This report courtesy of Buck Cannon, Buck Tails Guide Service 404-510-1778 via www.southernfishing.com) — Lake Lanier stripers can be found in the lower section of the lake, but they are still some north of Gainesville so you’ll need to use your electronics to locate. The Downlines over deep water has produced some good results fishing 30’ deep using blue backs and weighted flat lines using blue backs. The umbrella rigs and lead core have been working as well using the mini Mack’s and the chipmunk jigs. We had some success with lead core by changing the middle jig color and caught some nice fish so you may want to try that. Water temperature is in the low 80’s and the level is approximately 4 down. Remember to wear your life jacket.

Lake Lanier Striper Report: (This report courtesy of Captain Ron Mullins from The Striper Experience )

Lake level: 1066.24 (4.76 feet below full pool and falling). –

Water temps: mid 80’s in the morning and high 80’s in the afternoon.

Water clarity: Clear lakewide.

July means deep-water fishing on the south end as stripers settle into their summer pattern (Photo Credit: Rodney Mullins)

July means deep-water fishing on the south end as stripers settle into their summer pattern. Huge schools of stripers are holding from Brown’s Bridge to the dam in deep drainages, creek channels, and the river channel. Expect fish in 40–60 feet early, sliding into 80–100 feet later in the day. Trolling while searching is the most efficient way to stay on active fish. Lead core or Cannon downriggers paired with the Striper Tackle Super Spin Shad (White/White or Chartreuse/Chartreuse Glitter) or the Striper Tackle Fat Hawg Spoon (Pearl/Silver Flash or Nickel/Blue Flash) continue to produce. Use Humminbird Apex or Xplore side imaging to cover 150+ feet instead of relying only on down imaging. Once you locate a school, switch to downlines with a 1.25–1.75 oz Striper Tackle Pro Pencil swivel weight, 6–8 feet of 10–12 lb fluorocarbon, and a #1 Gamakatsu Circle or Octopus hook. Herring are still the best bait, with small to medium gizzard shad producing some of the larger fish. Keep a 2 oz Capt. Mack’s Chipmunk tied on. Drop it through the school and power reel it back up—the faster you think you’re reeling, the faster you probably need to go. The biggest mistake right now is staying in one area too long. These fish are constantly roaming as they follow suspended bait pods. If you’re not marking bait and fish, keep moving. Down imaging alone also limits how much water you can effectively search compared to side imaging.

Lake Lanier Crappie Report: (This report courtesy of Captain Josh Thornton, 770-530-6493 via www.southernfishing.com) — Lake Lanier Crappie fishing is excellent. The water temperature is 87. The Crappie are moving to deep brush. The fish we are catching are in 20 to 30 feet of water. The large schools of fish up shallow are not producing big numbers but the smaller groups off to the sides of the school or a little deeper are the ones that we are catching. The jig color I used almost exclusively this week was D2 D dark green over chartreuse inch and a quarter soft plastic. For your best fishing experience consider using the following equipment: a one-piece ACC Crappie Stix rod and reel paired with 4- or 6-pound test K9 line with a Atx lure company jig. Further optimizing your efforts with a Garmin Live Scope.

Lake Weiss Bass Report: (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com ) — WEISS LAKE IS FULL, in the 80’s. Bass fishing is good and most our bass are still shallow. With all the rain keeping the water temperature down, they are on docks, sea walls and rip rap rock near the spawning areas. Jigs, worms and shallow running crank baits and spinner baits are catching a lot of fish. Some fish are starting to show up on secondary points and roadbeds in 4 to 8 feet of water. Some bass are starting to be caught on the creek and river channel, ledges also. The bass really seem to be scattered and on several different patterns due to the time of year and cool water temperature. A lot of bass are being caught anywhere there is a good rainwater run off like Yellow Creek Falls and culverts.

West Point Lake Bass Report: (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com ) — WEST POINT LAKE IS FULL, in the 80’s. Bass fishing is good. Largemouth and spots are both holding on primary and secondary points. Now have the crank baits and top water lures ready. The best baits are spinner baits in chartreuse, red colored crank baits, and worms rigged either Carolina or Texas style in June bug, black grape and black. Top water lures and spinner baits are producing during early morning from shallow cover such as blow downs, docks, rip rap and shallow points. Use a variety of lures like the Super Spook Jr., Pop R, Chug Bug, buzz baits and Baby Torpedo. The spinner baits and weightless Flukes and Trick worms can also be the best on some mornings. Try bulging the surface with a 3/8 or ½ ounce spinner bait with double Colorado blades. A weightless yellow Trick worm worked well on one recent morning. When using spinning tackle, make sure to use a swivel about 8 to 10 inches above the worm to control line twist. Watch for schooling shad if the wind is down and cast a pearl Super Fluke into the schools and let it sink about 10 feet deep.

Lake Hartwell Bass Report: (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com ) — LAKE HARTWELL IS DOWN 7.7 FEET, in the 80’s. Bass fishing is fair. Use a Zoom finesse worm in June bug red and black emerald under the docks. Fish shallow early with a chartreuse and white spinnerbait, a Pop R and a white popping frog in the backs of the coves early. A black and brown jig on the deeper main lake docks is fair. A ChatterBait reeled back slowly and a Little Earl crankbait are the other patterns working. Try a brown frog, a prop bait in bluegill pattern and a bluegill-colored swim jig and a chartreuse tipped plastic bait to entice an early morning bite. After that move to a deeper points close to the current and have the It0 Vision 111 jerk baits ready and try ripping them as well a straight retrieve. Watch for schooling shad if the wind is down and cast a pearl Super Fluke into the schools and let it sink about 10 feet deep.

SMALL LAKE REPORT

The 3 members of this family all earned Georgia Angler Awards at Rocky Mountain PFA!

Rocky Mountain PFA Report: (From PFA Manager Dennis Shiley) — Multiple people have reported catching some good bass up to 6 to 7 lbs up shallow on Urchin style baits. Catfish, especially large ones have been biting and the bite should only get better as we get into the end of Summer. Fish feeders and submerged rock piles are producing the best. Bream are still being caught consistently out in 7 to 10 ft of water on hard bottom areas. Find out more about Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area, including their RV and tent camping availability, at GeorgiaWildlife.com/rocky-mountain-pfa.

Vogel State Park Habitat Enhancement: (From Fisheries Biologist Kyle Rempe) — Fisheries staff from the Northeast Region worked together with Vogel State Park staff to assemble and deploy artificial fish habitat around Lake Trahlyta while it is drained for work around the dam. This consisted of 12 Georgia Cubes, 20 Crappie Condos, and 25 pallet structures spaced out around multiple popular shoreline fishing spots. Predator and prey fish species alike will benefit from the additional habitat, and anglers visiting the park will have some great new spots to better target their efforts in the future.

RIVER REPORT

River Bass and Stripers Report: (This report courtesy of Cohutta Fishing Company ) — With this 90-degree weather, midday fishing has been tough. Get out there when the sun comes up or stay until the sun goes down. Both have been good bite windows. Stripers have been in the rivers, but low flows and hot days have made the fishing tough. The next bite we are looking out for is the bass bug bite. The middle of summer through the fall offers some of the best topwater fly fishing of the year. From the slowest sips to aggressive blowups, river bass give some of the best visual eats. It is a lot like hopper fishing for trout, just for bass. A good plop and an occasional twitch on a long presentation can pull bass out of structure you cannot get your streamer into.

Right now, most rivers are low and clear and prime for some floats or wades (Photo Credit: Jeff Durniak).

Warmwater Rivers Report: (This report courtesy Jeff “Dredger” Durniak at Unicoi Outfitters ) — Our bass rivers are at the mercy of summer pop-up storms. Right now, most are low and clear and prime for some floats or wades. Just check those USGS river gauges to ensure that a muddy flow spike doesn’t precede your arrival. The usual summer prescription will work. Try topwater (stealth bombers, boogle bugs) at dawn, dusk, and in the shade, then bounce bottom bugs (crittermite, hairy fodder, weighted black bugger) during the high sun. Small amnesia bugs and micro chubbies will bring river bream to hand all day, so take a light fly rod with you, too. Some reservoir stripers have run up cooler rivers to their summer thermal refuges. It’s a good time to prospect for them with heavy rods and big shad streamers.

TROUT REPORT

Wild Trout Report: (This report courtesy Jeff “Dredger” Durniak at Unicoi Outfitters ) — Dredger gave me a fresh report this week from a morning outing on a small wild rainbow stream. Water was low and clear. He said the fish were being very picky, with 6 to 8 refusals of his fly for every solid eat. Adams dry flies and small black ant patterns combined with long leaders and fine tippets were the ticket to success. Having fished the cooler more productive part of the day, Dredger got off the water by noon. With high air temps and continuing dry conditions across most of North Georgia, he asked me to remind everyone to bring a stream thermometer and consider calling it good when temps cross above 66 degrees F.

The Dredger’s Weekly Report: (This report courtesy Jeff “Dredger” Durniak at Unicoi Outfitters ) — Want more goodies from Dredger, like those given above? Unicoi Outfitters puts out a full fishing report every Friday. Last week’s report was chock full of great intel for your North Georgia fishing needs (not just trout!). Although this week’s report was not yet posted as of this writing, you should be able to find it at blog.angler.management/ later today.

North Georgia Trout Streams Report: (This report courtesy of Tad Murdock from Georgia Wild Trout) — Summer seems to be here to stay. Time to escape the heat and head for the headwaters and small trout streams of North Georgia. The dry fly bite has been excellent, but droppers have still been needed following the scattered showers. Recent rains have given the fishing a well needed bump. Trout can be caught on a myriad of flies as all insects are present. Stoneflies, mayflies, caddis and terrestrial imitations will catch fish throughout the day. If you can squeeze out on a low light drizzly day or just before or after the storms pass through the bite will be even better. If you are out at an odd time when fish don’t want to rise, add a small/simple dropper fly below your dry. Majority of the hatching bugs are on the small end of the spectrum with some larger mayflies showing up in the evening. This is the best time of year to seek out the Appalachian slam (brook, brown, and rainbow trout). Several customers have achieved these on half day outing since June. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather as afternoon thunderstorms can pop up quickly.

Small Trout Streams Report: (This report courtesy of Cohutta Fishing Company ) — Terrestrial fishing on the creeks has been taking off. Make sure to bring some hoppers, beetles, ants, and inchworms. During terrestrial season, your normal Chubby Chernobyl does not always cut it. Throw more realistic patterns or match the hatch based on what you see crawling on the ground or in the trees. A lot of fish are listening for the plop of a bug falling in, especially under the trees. Keep an eye on your water temperatures. Some lower-elevation streams may be getting too warm. Remember, at 68 degrees and above, many trout will not survive being caught. Stick to higher elevations and cooler water.

Chattahoochee River Tailwater Report: (This report courtesy of Tad Murdock from Georgia Wild Trout)– The tailwater is very consistent. The normal patterns of midges and junk flies will produce as always. The recent rains have thrown a bit of a curveball at the trout but with the right adjustments you can still do well. After the heavy rains look to fish the mud lines with bigger flies or small streamers. Trout will be setting up along these seams waiting for the water to clear out but the right fly that catches their eye will be nearly irresistible. Fishing anywhere below Settles bridge during these conditions is usually futile so I would recommend staying upstream.

Beautiful brown trout catch! (Photo Credit: Cohutta Fishing Co).

Toccoa River Tailwater Report: (This report courtesy of Cohutta Fishing Company ) — The Toccoa Tailwater is fishing great for the middle of summer. Even with these 90-degree days, water temperatures are staying really cold. In the mornings at the dam, the water temperature is around 50 degrees. Thirteen miles downstream, water temperatures are around 57 degrees in the morning. Fishing in the morning on low water has been great for numbers. The DNR has been stocking the river frequently, so there are plenty of rainbows and even a few brookies to be found. Sulphurs and tan caddis have been catching a lot of fish. Dry flies have been great in the early morning, then as the sun gets higher, it has been best to switch over to dry droppers. For dries, good options include Tan Elk Hair Caddis, Parachute Sulphur, or a Sulphur Comparadun. For nymphs, try a Jigged Pheasant Tail or Frenchie as your point fly, then tie on a Holy Grail or Sulphur Emerger behind it. Mornings have been the most productive, but fish are still being found midday in the heat. During the middle of the day, the fish are spookier and more indecisive, so target shade, make longer casts, and take your time getting multiple good drifts through each spot. As usual, TVA has been running water in the afternoons. Lately, the water has been getting cut on anywhere from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. These late afternoon generations are great opportunities to streamer fish and make for some awesome scenery with all of the fog on the water. With all of the recent stockings, big browns are feeding on these rainbows. There have been plenty of good fishing opportunities on the river, and it has been a great way to beat the heat.

Georgia Trout Tailwaters Article: (This report courtesy of Jimmy Jacobs from On the Fly South) — If the two reports above have you fired up to try the tailwater sections of the “Hooch” or Toccoa Rivers but you are unsure where to start, check out the recent article posted HERE. Jimmy Jacobs from On the Fly South gives you a great primer on beating the heat by fishing these cold tailwaters in the easily accessible areas just below the dams that keep the water cold.

Parting Trout Note: Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year (https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates). Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. Hatcheries and wild trout efforts both benefit from the trout tag.

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Contributions for the Central Georgia fishing report are thanks to Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 5.6 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Several baits and patterns are working. Where the herring are present, use spinner baits in any color as long as white is the primary. The Lowrance Structure Scan and Down Scan technology is the ticket to locating these summertime fish. Work the main lake rocks and weed beds and look for any signs of rising fish. Check out the rip rap in early morning and use a Rapala #7 and a #5 Shad Rap in baby bass or shiner and the spinnerbait. There has been a good bite up the lake in the cooler water. Bush Hogs and green lizards on a light Texas rig are working on wood. Points have been best in the middle of the day, along with a 200 all-white Bandit.

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.8 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is good. The shallow bite is still the dominant pattern. Bream are still bedding in the pockets and mayflies are starting to hatch in the rivers causing the bass to stay up shallow. Top water baits such as the Bass Hound prop bait and the Spro Bronzeye frog are catching fish consistently around grass, lay down trees, and sea walls around points and channel swings. Texas rigged soft plastics and shaky heads will also catch fish around the docks in these same areas. Find them with the Lowrance Structure Scan technology and then use the Active Target to pinpoint them. Accurate presentations will be important. A Buckeye Lures spot remover with a Zoom trick worm is hard to beat under these docks. For those that prefer to fish deep, there is a decent offshore bite going on as well. Look for offshore humps and long points in the mouths of creeks and near the river channels for the best results. A cellmate-colored Spro Little John DD and Buckeye Football Mop jig fished on these offshore spots will catch fish right now and for weeks to come. Look for hard bottom or stumps when fishing offshore. Watch for schooling shad if the wind is down and cast a pearl Super Fluke into the schools and let it sink about 10 feet deep. This bite is best when Georgia Power is moving water.

LAKE RUSSELL IS DOWN 1.4 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. The fishing has been good the last few weeks and should continue late in the evening and at night. Most of the fish have made the summer transition and are out deep on points, humps and channel breaks. The main baits will be as expected: Texas rigged Zoom finesse worm, a drop shot finesse worm, and a jig. A cellmate-colored Spro Little John DD and Bass Pro Enticer jig all in green pumpkin fished on these offshore spots will catch fish right now and for weeks to come. With a lot of shad and bass activity, have the deep diving crankbaits and a spinnerbait as a backup.

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Fishing is tough with the high-water temperatures and boat traffic. Go early and late. Use the small 1/4-ounce Rat L Traps and Rapala #5 Shad Raps. Shad colors are the best choices and use light line to get the extra action and depths from the baits. Fish any rocky point or the rip rap on the ramps, rocks on the bridges and on the points and make lots of casts. The fish early and late are aggressive and will chase baits but try a stop and go retrieve. The best tip is to keep moving and cover a lot of water. Small shad Zoom Flukes on a lead head will work and cast them and reel them back with a regular retrieve. Rig a Zoom finesse worm in blue pumpkin on a split shot rig and swim it on the same rocks. Find them with the Lowrance Structure Scan technology and then use the Active Target to pinpoint them. Accurate presentations will be important. Always look for breaking fish and any signs of schooling bait fish first thing in the mornings. Watch for schooling shad if the wind is down and cast a pearl Super Fluke into the schools and let it sink about 10 feet.

LAKE JACKSON IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair on worms and crank baits. The lake is clear main lake with a slight stain in the rivers and creeks. Crank baits are fair and a Shad Rap is a good all-day bait. Use a red shad Zoom U tail worm on a brass and glass Texas rig is the best bet on the docks. For a big fish, head up the rivers and flip a dark jig and pig or a worm in the larger sizes on the downstream current pockets. Never overlook a jig even for shallow bass on this lake up the rivers. Blacks, blues and greens are good choices and add a Zoom salt trailer in matching colors.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

Marben Public Fishing Area (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) —

Our PFA ponds have been producing as well, especially for anglers able to fish early in the mornings and again in the cooler evening hours. The mid-day fishing has been challenging this past week, but anglers who have stayed into the evening have had their patience rewarded. Anglers reported catching 2-3lb bass on wacky rigged green pumpkin senkos and crawfish soft plastic baits. For those looking to catch bream, the later evenings’ hours have been producing nice numbers of shellcracker. Fish red wigglers near the bottom to get in on the action. The last hour before sunset has been good for people looking for catfish. Chicken liver and earthworms set out near piers and downed trees in the water have been the spot for taking home channel catfish.

Largemouth: Early morning and late in the afternoon are the best time to try and catch largemouth bass. Using baits mimicking shad or any finesse rigs such as drop shots are a safe bet. Crank baits, jerk baits, and top water lures have also yielded success recently for anglers. Try fishing on or near the bottom of the ponds.

Crappie: Few crappie are being caught this time of year. As temperatures continue to increase, night fishing may yield better results. Whether it’s during the day or at night, try fishing suspended brush piles or structures.

Bream: Using Red wigglers and wax worms are a good bet for this time of year. Try fishing at different depths with these. Smaller beetles, spins, or grub imitation bits could work as well. Fishing for bream should pick up in the late afternoon and at night.

Channel Catfish: Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

McDuffie Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

McDuffie PFA has been getting some much-needed rain this week, but that has not slowed our anglers down! Worms and crickets have been the most productive bait used for catching bream. Fishing around areas of rip rap and other underwater structures around Willow Lake was very productive for one angler who filled his stringer with bluegill. The catfish bite has also been good this week. Several lakes; Willow, Rodbender, and Bridge have been producing well and seen anglers limiting out for the day! An assortment of baits have been used successfully during the week for catfish from store-bought doughballs to hotdogs soaked in cherry flavoring. One angler even repurposed a carton of old nightcrawlers that had died and had success using those, so hang on to your old worms before you toss them away! Generally, anglers have been catching their catfish in areas of shallow water fishing on the lake bottom.

Largemouth reports have been encouraging this week too! Most anglers that have been successful getting on bass have been doing so before 9 am. After that, it has been getting more difficult for landing bass. Topwater poppers and frogs were the ticket for one angler who worked the tree line along the backside of Clubhouse Lake. Another angler worked between the peninsula in Willow Lake and the dam on Jones Lake and took home a couple nice Largemouth. They switched between bouncing a lipless crankbait on the bottom and a spinner bait to land their fish.

It’s looking like your typical summer weather this coming week with afternoon thunderstorms, so check the PFA out early for some uninterrupted fishing!

Bass catching at McDuffie PFA.

This young man’s grandfather was teaching him how to fish, and it became a family affair. It’s great to see folks out here making core memories with their families.

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) —

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats, though we had someone catch a 4lb bass off the dock this week!

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

Related