MPD Seeking Suspects in Mall Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a business burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 12:12 a.m., the suspects entered the closed business in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. While inside, the suspects destroyed property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26084954

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