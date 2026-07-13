MPD Investigating DC295 Pedestrian Fatality

The Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred in Southeast.



On Monday, July 13, 2026, at approximately 3:23 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to southbound DC295, just past the on-ramp from East Capitol Street, Southeast, for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female suffering critical injuries in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, they pronounced the pedestrian dead.



The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian exited a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lanes of DC295. The pedestrian then ran across northbound DC295, crossed the guardrail, and entered the southbound lanes, where she was struck by a Ford Escape. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.



The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Camari Primrose, of Silver Spring, MD.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

