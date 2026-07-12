MPD Investigating Rosedale Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Fifth District officer responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, they pronounced the victim dead.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense occurred within a home in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, NE.

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Ahmad Mims, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26096596

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