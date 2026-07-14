UTM Students Drive Local Industrial Innovation Through Experiential Projects

MACAU, July 14 - Students from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) have completed a series of experiential industrial projects. Integrating academic theories with real-market practice, they provided tangible support for local brand upgrading, rural cultural tourism development and social enterprise operation, strengthening the effectiveness of industry-academia-government collaboration. Led and supervised by Assistant Professor Fernando Lourenço, this suite of projects embodies UTM’s educational mission of prioritising experiential learning, advancing community partnerships and empowering industrial growth through academic expertise.

For the rural cultural tourism initiative, entrepreneurship course students developed a sustainable business ecosystem model to address challenges of developing rural tourism in Taishan. Leveraging the region’s distinctive cultural and natural resources, the team designed unique rural tourism experiences. In collaboration with Taishan Dongling Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. and the Taishan Youth Association of Macau, students conducted field research, compiled industrial data and submitted professional strategic proposals to the Taishan local government, providing a data-driven foundation for rural revitalisation and cultural tourism policy refinement, boosting high-quality growth of the regional cultural tourism economy.

Meanwhile, students undertaking the Capstone business project continued to support MAJO, a local artisanal chocolate brand. Building on user interviews and product tastings carried out in Semester 1, the team conducted systematic market research with over 2,000 questionnaires collected. Comprehensive data analysis reveals highly diversified and complex market demands: modern travellers value souvenirs with shareable social media appeal, alongside authentic cultural narratives, refined craftsmanship and premium brand positioning. The research insights outline clear development roadmaps for the startup’s market penetration and brand upgrading.

In addition, students from the another Capstone business project analysed the financial status of Design for Change (DFC) Macau, an initiative organised by Sung San Cultural Association of Macao, a non-profit organisation. DFC Macau adopts design thinking to improve the problem-solving skills of children and young people. After assessing transformation and upgrading trends among local social enterprises, the team identified a critical need to adopt diversified hybrid revenue models. By analysing 80 local and international educational case studies, the team integrated academic theories including guided play and project-based learning with commercial thinking to formulate practical operational proposals. These proposals are conceived with the vision of supporting the organisation in commercialising its intellectual outputs, maintaining long-term stable operations and extending its social welfare impact.

Assistant Professor Fernando Lourenço stated that this series of projects breaks through the limitations of traditional classroom-based market research, integrating theories with real-world scenarios and delivering sustainable solutions for all stakeholders. The hands-on projects equip students with invaluable practical experience to hone their professional skills and industrial mindset, fully showcasing the distinctive educational philosophy and social responsibility of UTM.