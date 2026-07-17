International Youth Dance Festival Parade to be Held on Saturday (18 July) with Temporary Traffic and Crowd Control Measures

MACAU, July 17 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will hold the International Youth Dance Festival from 18 to 23 July 2026. The opening event – the International Youth Dance Festival Parade – will kick off at 5:00 p.m. this Saturday (18 July) at the Company of Jesus Square in front of the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The parade will proceed along Rua de São Paulo, Rua da Palha, Rua de São Domingos, St. Dominic’s Square and Senado Square, with performances held along the route. The parade is expected to end at 19:00.

To facilitate public and visitor access to the event and to ensure the safety of both the participants and the performers, the DSEDJ, in collaboration with the police and transport authorities, will implement temporary traffic and crowd control measures at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the surrounding areas on the day. Members of the public and drivers are advised to take note and follow the instructions of on-site staff.

I. Road Closures and Traffic Control (18 and 19 July):

Limited traffic access and road closures will be implemented at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the surrounding areas during specific time periods. Drivers are advised to follow alternative routes:

From 9:00 to 10:00, limited traffic access will be implemented on the section from Calçada de São Paulo to Rua de São Paulo near the Company of Jesus Square;

From 18:00 to 19:00, traffic will be closed on Calçada de São Paulo and the section of Rua de São Paulo near the Company of Jesus Square.

II. Suspension of Light Vehicle Metered Parking Spaces (18 and 19 July):

Multiple light vehicle metered parking spaces will be temporarily suspended:

From 9:00 to 19:00, some light vehicle metered parking spaces in the area in front of Macao Museum;

From 9:00 to 20:00, some light vehicle metered parking spaces on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro.

III. Parking Prohibited (Except for Authorised Vehicles) (18 and 19 July):

Parking is prohibited in the following sections and loading/unloading areas during the specified time periods:

From 10:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00, the loading/unloading area on Avenida da Praia Grande near Escola Pui Tou (Praia Grande Campus) ;

From 15:00 to 19:00, the section of Travessa do Soriano near No. 6 (the side nearer to St Dominic’s Church);

From 16:00 to 20:00, the loading/unloading area on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro near the area in front of Macao Museum.

IV. Crowd Control Measures at the Ruins of St. Paul’s:

To ensure safety, crowd control measures will be implemented on the steps of the Ruins of St. Paul’s from 9:00 to 10:00 and from 15:30 to 19:00. Members of the public and visitors are advised to follow the instructions of on-site staff.

For details of the transport arrangements, please pay attention to the latest updates from the Transport Bureau. Besides participating in the opening ceremony, parade artists will also perform at St Dominic’s Square and Senado Square. Members of the public and visitors are welcome to join the event. For the latest updates, please visit the event dedicated webpage (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2026/index.jsp) or the‘Festival Juvenil Internacional de Dança’ Facebook page .