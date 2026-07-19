"Joint Voyage" to Explore Business Opportunities: IPIM Organizes Delegation to Mozambique for the "Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries"

MACAU, July 19 - To further leverage Macao’s unique role as a platform for communication and cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and to assist local enterprises in "going global" and "attracting foreign investment", the Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM") has organized a 29-member delegation of entrepreneurs. Representing Macao, Hengqin, and the Chinese Mainland, the delegates represent sectors such as Sino-Portuguese trade, infrastructure, engineering technology, logistics and supply chain, cross-border e-commerce, and professional services. The delegation will travel to Mozambique from July 20 to 25 to attend the "Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Maputo – 2026 (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting"), an annual landmark economic and trade event for China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The delegation will also conduct on-site visits to nearly 10 local government departments, business associations, renowned enterprises, as well as tourism and trade projects. This initiative aims to utilize both the event's platform and field visits to expand practical cooperation on high-quality projects in China, Mozambique, and other Portuguese-speaking countries through a "joint voyage" approach.

As a vital mechanism for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, this year’s Meeting is co-organized by the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports of Mozambique (APIEX), the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and IPIM. Scheduled to take place from July 23 to 24 (local time) at the Mozambique-China Cultural Center, the event will center on the theme "Investing in Logistics and Infrastructure: Driving the Engine of Development". Adopting a diversified model of "Meeting + Site Visits + Business Matching", the event will feature an opening ceremony, a roundtable on investment opportunities, keynote and thematic speeches, agreement signings, business matching, and networking sessions. A series of business field trips has also been arranged to offer member entities a comprehensive look at the host country's core business advantages and trade opportunities, combining precise on-the-spot matching with field studies to maximize the practical results of their participation.

The Meeting is a cooperative project signed by trade promotion institutions of China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Macao during the inaugural "Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)" in 2003. Since 2005, it has been hosted on a rotational basis among Portuguese-speaking countries and has successfully concluded 16 editions. To date, it has attracted nearly 6,800 representatives of Sino-Portuguese enterprises, facilitated over 3,900 business matching sessions, and led to the signing of nearly 120 cooperation projects. These projects span multiple sectors, including technology, infrastructure, finance, tourism, and trade, successfully driving mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation.

IPIM and other relevant departments will continue to leverage Macao's platform advantages to connect resources from the Chinese Mainland and Portuguese-speaking countries. These efforts aim to help Macao enterprises capture growth opportunities in African and Portuguese-speaking markets, encourage active participation in international cooperation projects, and inject new momentum into the diversified economic development of Macao.