International Youth Dance Festival 2026 Kicks Off with Grand Parade Featuring Over 800 Young Dancers

MACAU, July 18 - The International Youth Dance Festival 2026, organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Hengqin and the Secretariat of Education Forum for Asia, will be held from 18 to 23 July. The opening event – the parade – took place this afternoon (18 July) at the Ruins of St Paul’s, drawing a large crowd of residents, tourists and photography enthusiasts, creating a spectacular scene.

The opening ceremony of the parade was officiated by the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Kong Chi Meng; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Vice President of the Sports Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Vice President of the All-China Youth Federation, Wong Kit Cheng; the Head of the Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan; the Acting Head of the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lam Weng Na; the President of the Board of Directors of Macao Youth Federation, Chui Calvin TinLop; the President of the General Assembly of the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau, Un Su Kei; and the Vice President of the Board of Directors of Macao New Chinese Youth Association, Choi Hang I.

A total of 33 dance groups – comprising over 800 local and non-local young dancers – set off in stages from the Macao world heritage landmark, the Ruins of St. Paul’s, along Rua de São Paulo, Rua da Palha and Rua de São Domingos, before finally arriving at the Senado Square. Along the way, they delivered distinctive performances and actively interacted with the audience. Through their vibrant and energetic dance moves, the festival helped promote Macao’s image as the City of Performing Arts while fostering friendship through dance among young people from Macao and around the world.

Under the theme ‘Dancing Youth, Rising Future’, this year’s festival features a series of performances and activities across Macao and Hengqin, including flashmob performances at the Atrium of Hengqin Port and the Macao Science Center on 19 July, followed by outdoor and indoor performances, Artistic Performance Workshops, themed promotional activities and a photography contest. Residents and visitors are welcome to participate. For more details, please visit the event’s dedicated webpage (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2026/index.jsp) or Facebook page.