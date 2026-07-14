Constructing The Intangible by Yuanying He Wins Iron in A' Graphics Design Award

Constructing The Intangible

Conceptual Illustration Transforms Ephemeral Memory and Scent Into Visible Architectural Form

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Constructing The Intangible by Yuanying He as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the category of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. This conceptual illustration was selected through a rigorous evaluation process that measures works against established professional and industrial standards. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of graphic design, drawing entries from across the international design community. This recognition acknowledges the thoughtful approach and creative skill demonstrated within the awarded work. The achievement positions Constructing The Intangible among a notable group of designs honored for their merit.The recognition of Constructing The Intangible holds relevance for the broader graphic and illustration industry, where the translation of intangible experiences into coherent visual systems remains a meaningful pursuit. The work reflects current interest in narrative-driven design and the application of structural visual language to abstract subject matter. By addressing memory through architectural metaphor, the illustration demonstrates how conceptual depth can align with technical precision. This approach offers practitioners and audiences a considered example of how sensory experience may be communicated through visible form. The design contributes to ongoing conversations regarding perception, narrative, and visual communication.Constructing The Intangible explores the architecture of memory, presenting recollection not as static preservation but as an active secondary rendering shaped by narrative coherence. The work draws inspiration from the cool scent of childhood pomelo blossoms, which serves as a sensory anchor deconstructed into an orderly construction site. Cranes, grids, and misaligned staircases symbolize the subtle imperfections and ongoing rebuilding inherent in human recollection. The artwork was created using digital illustration techniques, applying a structured grid-based composition system and combining layered vector and raster rendering methods to achieve depth and architectural precision. Its visual system references drafting language and construction schematics to reinforce the conceptual framework.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Constructing The Intangible offers Yuanying He encouragement to continue exploring the intersection of perception, narrative, and design. The achievement may inform future projects that translate abstract emotions and intangible memories into structured visual languages. This acknowledgment supports continued experimentation with graphic forms and multi-dimensional design perspectives. It serves as motivation to pursue further refinement and innovation within visual communication practice.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Yuanying HeYuanying He is a graphic designer from China working across brand identity, editorial design, and visual illustration. Their practice translates personal observations and sensory experiences, including memory, scent, and fleeting urban moments, into structured visual systems. Drawing on architectural metaphors and digital illustration, Yuanying He develops visual languages at the intersection of perception, narrative, and design. Their process is grounded in close observation of everyday life, transforming the intangible into visible, systematic form, with work and creative process shared online to contribute to conversations within the design community.About K3ntiv3K3NTIV3 is an independent design practice led by Yuanying. The studio focuses on the intersection of visual communication, spatial logic, and sensory experiences. By transforming abstract emotions and intangible memories into structured visual languages, the practice explores the boundaries between digital aesthetics and human perception. The studio's work is characterized by its experimental approach to graphic forms and its dedication to constructing narratives through multi-dimensional design perspectives.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, works are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, originality in design, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, and attention to detail. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and their understanding of design principles applied with creativity. These designs demonstrate competent technical characteristics linked with know-how and skill. The Iron A' Design Award designation reflects thoroughness and a commitment to design that offers meaningful quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a juried competition that welcomes graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures within the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicsdesigncompetition.com

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