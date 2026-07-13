CORRECTION: Four Vehicle Injury

The Honda and the Freightliner were traveling eastbound. The Dodge and the Chevrolet were westbound.

4718 / 3761

###

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a four vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026 at approximately 8:37 a.m. on Highway 33 East of Terreton, Idaho.

A silver Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old-male out of Terreton was traveling Westbound on Highway 33 at the intersection of N 1300 E when it was rear ended by a black 2023 Freightliner driven by a 36-year-old-male out of Terreton. A secondary collision started when both vehicles then collided into a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan driven by a 72-year-old-male out of Idaho falls and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 44-year-old male out of Pocatello.

The drivers of the Honda Accord, Dodge Caravan and Chevrolet Silverado were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The lanes on Highway 33 were blocked for approximately 2 hours.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriffs Office and Jefferson County EMS.

###

4718 / 3761

Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho