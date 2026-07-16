Fatal Crash US95 at milepost 348, Moscow

Latah County, Idaho- The Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle crash that occurred on US95 near mile post 348.

Just after 6:10 p.m. Idaho State Police Troopers were dispatched to a collision involving a red 2019 Toyota Rav4 and a white 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Toyota Rav4 was northbound on US95 and was turning on Estes Road when it struck the motorcycle travelling southbound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old male of Moscow, ID, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Toyota, an 87-year-old male of Moscow, ID, was medically cleared on scene. The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

North and southbound traffic was blocked on US95 from milepost 348 to 349 for approximately 3 hours. The roadway is now open.

The Latah County Sherrif’s department, Moscow Fire Department, Latah Volunteer Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department all assisted with the incident.

Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho