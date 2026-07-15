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One Vehicle Injury Crash In Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a one vehicle crash that occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, on I15 at milepost 88 in Bingham County.

A GMC Terrain driven by a 69-year-old male from Rexburg, was traveling southbound on I15 near milepost 88, where he drove off the right shoulder and collided with an impact attenuator post.

The driver of the GMC Terrain was wearing seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fort Hall Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho

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One Vehicle Injury Crash In Blackfoot

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