Two-Vehicle Double Fatality Crash in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, IDAHO – The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle double fatality crash that occurred on Monday, July 13th, 2026, at approximately 10:12 a.m., northbound on US93 near milepost 104, in Mackay, Idaho.

A 2022 Allegro Motorhome, driven by a 73-year-old-male out of Oak View, California was traveling southbound on US93. A 2000 GMC Yukon, driven by a 61-year-old-male from Challis, Idaho with a 58-year-old female passenger from Arco, Idaho, was turning onto US93 from N 4100 W. The driver of the GMC failed to yield and collided into the Allegro Motorhome.

Both occupants of the GMC succumbed to their injuries on scene. The driver of the Motorhome was uninjured.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Transportation, South Custer Fire Department, and Mackay Fire Department.

Both south and northbound lanes are blocked on US93 while crews work to clear the scene. For updates on lane closures, check 511.idaho.gov.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho