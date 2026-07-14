9verse Launches Hubble Research Intelligence

Samy Zachary, 9verse CTO

New research and model-intelligence engine advances fact verification, domain reasoning, and enterprise AI performance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9verse today announced Hubble Research Intelligence, a next-generation AI engine designed to investigate complex questions, verify evidence, resolve conflicting information, and generate decision-ready intelligence with transparent source attribution.

Unlike conventional deep-research systems that primarily retrieve and summarize information, Hubble evaluates the credibility, independence, recency, and strength of the evidence supporting each material claim.

Hubble is designed to compete with frontier deep-research platforms from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity across capabilities including:

• Claim-level fact verification

• Source credibility and independence analysis

• Contradiction detection and resolution

• Primary-source prioritization

• Identification of outdated or unsupported claims

• Evidence-backed confidence scoring

• Traceable, decision-ready research reports

Advancing Small Language Models to Frontier-Level Performance

Hubble also serves as an intelligence and training layer for specialized small language models, enabling them to acquire verified domain knowledge, advanced reasoning capabilities, and expert-level performance across industries.

Through high-quality training data, adversarial evaluations, knowledge verification, and continuous model feedback, Hubble allows organizations to build faster, more efficient domain-expert models without relying on expensive frontier models for every interaction.

Powering Human-Level Customer Support Intelligence

9verse is already using Hubble within the Convrz AI training framework to advance the intelligence of its conversational AI agents.

By combining Hubble’s research, verification, reasoning, and model-upskilling capabilities with Convrz AI’s orchestration and voice intelligence platform, 9verse is training AI agents to understand complex customer issues, reason across enterprise knowledge, troubleshoot multi-step problems, and operate at the level traditionally associated with Tier 3 customer support.

This enables Convrz AI voice agents to move beyond basic call containment and scripted automation toward highly capable support experiences that can diagnose problems, evaluate multiple potential solutions, execute workflows, and escalate only when human intervention is genuinely required.

“Hubble is not simply a research product,” said Samy Zachary, CTO of 9verse. “It is an intelligence engine that strengthens every AI system we build. Within Convrz AI, Hubble is helping us train voice agents capable of handling complex, expert-level customer support with the reasoning depth, knowledge, and judgment expected from experienced human specialists.”

Limited Partner Access

Before General Availability, Hubble Research Intelligence will be available exclusively to a select group of trusted 9verse partners.

These partners will work directly with 9verse to evaluate Hubble across enterprise research, model training, customer support, healthcare, due diligence, regulatory analysis, and strategic decision-making use cases.

General Availability, benchmark results, and broader access details will be announced at a later date.

About 9verse

9verse is an artificial intelligence technology company building advanced platforms for research intelligence, conversational AI, enterprise automation, and specialized AI systems. Its portfolio includes Hubble Research Intelligence and Convrz AI.

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