World’s First AI Investor Relations Officer Introduced by Catalyst Partners Middle East and Convrz AI

On 28 December 2025 CPME rang the bell at the EGX to announce the public trading of its stock, marking the inaugural launch event for “Mai” powered by Convrz AI

Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME), the first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in the Middle East, in collaboration with Convrz AI, announced the introduction of Mai, the world’s first AI Investor Relations Officer, a groundbreaking innovation that redefines the future of investor communications within regulated financial environments.

At the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) opening session on December 28, 2025, CPME marked a landmark moment by ringing the bell to announce the commencement of public trading of its stock under ticker CPME. The bell-ringing ceremony served as the inaugural event for the launch of Mai, underscoring CPME’s commitment to capital-market innovation and Egypt’s growing leadership in responsible AI adoption.

Developed on the Convrz AI platform, Mai combines advanced language models, voice intelligence, and sentiment analysis to deliver accurate, multilingual, and regulator-aligned communication between companies and investors. The system is designed to uphold high standards of compliance, transparency, and accessibility while maintaining a human-like, professional tone consistent with financial governance expectations. The deployment is proceeding under a structured program, with FRA engagement and certification activities underway.

“At Catalyst, we have always believed in innovation that strengthens governance, transparency, and investor trust. By collaborating with Convrz AI to develop Mai, we are not only advancing our own digital transformation but also positioning Egypt as a pioneer in the regulated adoption of artificial intelligence in capital markets” said Maged Shawky, Chairman of Catalyst Partners Middle East.

“The name ‘Mai’ was chosen with intention. It subtly reflects ‘Misr AI,’ symbolizing Egypt’s pioneering role in developing responsible artificial intelligence. We are proud to help position Egypt at the forefront of global innovation in regulated capital markets” said Osman Sultan, Chairman of Convrz AI.

As the first SPAC in the Middle East, CPME continues to pioneer advancements in financial innovation and governance. This collaboration further demonstrates Egypt’s position as a global hub for AI-driven transformation in the financial sector, reinforcing the country’s commitment to aligning emerging technologies with regulatory frameworks.

About Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME)

Catalyst Partners Middle East is a regional growth-investment firm and the first SPAC established in the Middle East. CPME focuses on empowering medium-sized enterprises and family businesses through capital-raising, financial-advisory, and strategic-growth initiatives. Operating under the supervision of Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), CPME leverages decades of expertise in investment banking, private equity, and corporate-finance advisory to drive sustainable business growth across the region’s capital markets.

About Convrz AI (by 9verse)

Convrz AI, developed by 9verse LLC, a U.S.-based company, is a next-generation conversational AI platform engineered to deliver intelligent digital labor across regulated sectors. Its architecture integrates large language models, voice intelligence, sentiment analysis, and compliance frameworks to ensure secure, human-like interactions. Through collaborations with enterprises and regulatory bodies, Convrz AI advances responsible AI adoption in investor relations, customer service, and enterprise communications worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

