Convrz Sovereign AI: A UAE-Based Agentic AI Platform Enabling True Sovereign AI Deployment for Enterprises

Osman Sultan, Chairman of 9verse and former CEO of du

By Osman Sultan Co-Founder and Chairman of 9verse, and former CEO of du

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .

9verse today announced Convrz Sovereign AI, a UAE-based Agentic AI deployment architecture within the Convrz AI platform designed to support enterprise-grade AI implementations across private cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and sovereign infrastructure environments.

The announcement follows recent UAE initiatives focused on accelerating Agentic AI adoption across government services and private-sector transformation. These initiatives reflect a broader shift from AI experimentation toward operational deployment, governance, and long-term technology sustainability.

Convrz Sovereign AI is designed for organizations that require greater control over data processing, model behavior, infrastructure, governance, and AI operations. The architecture supports deployments within customer-controlled environments and is intended to help organizations address data residency, security, compliance, and operational resilience requirements.

Osman Sultan, Chairman of 9verse and former CEO of du, said “the UAE’s AI direction represents a new phase in the country’s digital transformation. Having witnessed, and had the privilege to contribute to, the evolution of the UAE’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure over the past two decades, I believe the country is now entering a similarly transformational era. Just as telecommunications infrastructure helped enable the UAE’s digital economy, sovereign AI infrastructure will play an important role in enabling the next phase of enterprise and government transformation.”

Convrz Sovereign AI is powered by a company-developed library of domain-optimized Small Language Models designed to serve as a local enterprise intelligence layer for industry-specific workloads. These models can be deployed within customer-controlled environments and configured for use cases across customer service, healthcare operations, investor relations, multilingual communication, workflow automation, and employee support. The architecture enables organizations to deploy AI on-premises, in private cloud environments, or on sovereign national cloud infrastructure. It also supports fully sovereign deployments as well as hybrid model strategies, depending on each organization’s operational, regulatory, and technical requirements.

According to 9verse, the objective is to provide organizations with deployment flexibility as AI becomes increasingly embedded in mission-critical operations. As enterprises adopt AI for customer engagement, internal workflows, decision support, and operational automation, issues such as data control, model governance, infrastructure resilience, and compliance are becoming central to enterprise AI strategy.

“AI adoption alone is not enough,” Sultan said. “The next phase will be defined by how successfully organizations operationalize AI with the right governance, security, integration, and long-term control. Sustainable AI requires the ability to own, govern, secure, and sustain intelligence inside the enterprise.”

Convrz AI is 9verse’s enterprise Agentic AI platform for designing, deploying, integrating, and managing intelligent AI agents across multiple industries. The platform supports multilingual AI agents, enterprise workflow automation, customer engagement, and industry-specific AI deployments.

With Convrz Sovereign AI, 9verse is extending the platform’s deployment options for organizations seeking greater control over AI infrastructure and operations as the UAE advances its national Agentic AI agenda.

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