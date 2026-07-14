Akraya Acquires iRelaunch to Expand Access to Experienced Talent

Akraya and iRelaunch join forces to expand return-to-work opportunities.

Akraya acquires iRelaunch to expand return-to-work programs, connecting employers with experienced professionals returning after career breaks.

Over the past decade, we've empowered returners to rediscover their confidence and rebuild their careers. This acquisition expands that impact while giving employers access to experienced talent.” — Sonu Ratra, Co-founder of Akraya and Founder of Women Back to Work

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya , a global managed services and workforce solutions company, has acquired iRelaunch , a leader in career re-entry programs and one of the largest communities for professionals returning to work after a career break.Akraya’s Women Back to Work program and iRelaunch have been working to unlock the talent of experienced professionals who have stepped away from the workforce. This acquisition brings those efforts together, combining iRelaunch’s market leadership and community with Akraya’s ability to deliver programs at scale to create a more integrated, end-to-end solution for return-to-work programs.The acquisition comes amid significant changes in the labor market. While demographic trends such as lower birth rates, reduced immigration, and an aging workforce are shrinking the labor force, many skilled professionals remain sidelined by hiring systems that penalize career breaks for caregiving and other reasons.“Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of empowering returners to rediscover their confidence, rebuild their careers, and find meaningful work,” said Sonu Ratra, co-founder of Akraya and founder of its Women Back to Work program. “This acquisition allows us to expand that impact and bring more opportunities to the people we serve – while giving employers access to skilled talent.”“We’re not just acquiring a company—we’re betting on people,” said Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya. “In the age of AI, judgment is the differentiator—and judgment comes from experience. Returners bring experience and have invested in AI readiness to apply it to today’s fast-changing roles. By combining iRelaunch with Women Back to Work, we’re building a scalable model that delivers proven talent—faster and with confidence.”Now in its 19th year, iRelaunch supports a community of over 125,000 experienced professionals in all stages of relaunching their careers after career breaks and has partnered with more than 350 employers to access, hire, and onboard returning professionals. The 40th iRelaunch Return to Work Conference and Job Fair is the largest and longest-running career reentry event in the U.S. and will be held Oct 6-8, 2026."Teaming up with Akraya will allow iRelaunch to offer employers the most comprehensive suite of services to tap the high-caliber returning professional talent pool. Our combined services will accelerate the recruiting and onboarding of returners for the long term and create more opportunities for professionals to successfully relaunch their careers," said Carol Fishman Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of iRelaunch. "Akraya’s acquisition of iRelaunch puts us in the best possible place to normalize career breaks—our mission since inception. I couldn’t be more thrilled."As part of the integration, Akraya will combine its return-to-work program capabilities through Women Back to Work with iRelaunch’s platform and community to create a unified solution.Together, the two organizations will provide a comprehensive solution that brings together community, program design, recruiting, and staffing support. The combined organization will help employers rethink traditional hiring models and build more effective talent acquisition strategies as AI and other technologies reshape work.Tami Forman, co-founder of Path Forward and Executive Director of Akraya’s Women Back to Work program, joined the company last year to expand its return-to-work services, and this acquisition builds on that momentum.“I’ve worked to connect employers and returners for more than a decade, so I know how powerful these programs can be,” Forman added. “Today, technology is changing more rapidly than ever, which means that the skills candidates need are also constantly shifting. Companies will have to rethink who they hire and how they support employees to be successful. That’s good news for returners.”About AkrayaAkraya is your trusted partner for Digital Transformation. Our global teams deliver scalable Product Engineering, Data, AI and talent solutions that accelerate outcomes and build future-ready enterprises. Women Back to Work (WBW) is Akraya’s career re-entry platform, connecting global enterprises with highly skilled professionals returning to the paid workforce.About iRelaunchiRelaunch is a pioneer in career re-entry and the leading community in the U.S. for professionals returning to work after a career break. Through its programs, conferences, and employer partnerships, iRelaunch has helped shape the return-to-work movement and expand opportunities for experienced professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.